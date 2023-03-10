It’s all going down in Vanderpump Rules this week. Now it’s come out that Lisa Vanderpump, owner of SUR Restuarant, has allegedly had her liquor licenses suspended for two of her most popular chains, Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar, and Pump Lounge.

Lisa Vanderpump is known for her empire of bars and restaurants around the Hollywood area, and she and her husband Ken Todd have owned 36 restaurants, bars, and clubs across the US and UK.

We take a closer look into the allegations.

Lisa Vanderpump’s liquor license was suspended removed at two bars

According to recent license details under the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC), obtained by WEHO Times, the liquor license for both Pump Lounge and Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar have allegedly been suspended as of March 8.

In to the documents obtained by the publication, ABC states that it can take up to six weeks for expiration dates to update after a renewal fee is submitted, therefore it may be the case that the fee has now been paid and business could be back to normal.

Lisa Vanderpump owns Pump Lounge with her husband, longtime restaurateur Ken Todd, and the two teamed up with Junior Partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz for Tom Tom Restaurant and Bar.

GRV Media has contacted Bravo and the establishments for comment.

SUR Restaurant appears unaffected by alleged liquor license suspension

SUR Restaurant, which is known for its famous SUR-vers including some of the cast of Vanderpump Rules, does not seem to be listed with a liquor license suspension at the time of writing.

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken own the restaurant featured on the show, alongside Guillermo Zapata and his wife Natalie.

Just a week ago, before most of the Tom and Raquel drama kicked off, the SUR Instagram page posted a photo of Raquel Leviss holding a cocktail, implying that their liquor license was still in the green.

Fans are now calling for the photo to be deleted in the comments. One said: “This one isn’t gonna age well.”

While another wrote: “I’m sure Lisa will have this picture down soon.”

Lisa Vanderpump weighs in on Raquel and Tom’s cheating drama

Of course, the head Vanderpump had to weigh in on the Scandoval drama.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Lisa said she had “no words” and was “gobsmacked” as well as “flabbergasted.”

“I didn’t see it coming, nobody saw it coming,” she said. She also told the host that she’d seen Ariana, who was understandably devastated, since the revelation.

Both Tom and Raquel have taken to their Instagram to share statements on the affair, apologizing for hurting Tom’s ex, Ariana Madix.