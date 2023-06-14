Lisa Vanderpump is opening a new restaurant called Wolf in Lake Tahoe this winter. Vanderpump Rules fans are “in tears” over the adorable dog-inspired name of the eatery, which she’s adding to her long list of restaurants.

The Vanderpump Rules star has been surrounded by the wild drama of the Bravo show recently. However, she’s found a way to distract herself: and it’s by focusing on her businesses, specifically her long list of restaurants.

Former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump has officially revealed she will be opening her new restaurant later this year. Fans have taken to the comments to congratulate the entrepreneur following the announcement…

Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant

Lisa Vanderpump is opening a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe. It comes after she closed her eatery, PUMP, and will be built at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, on the Nevada side of the famously picturesque lake.

Wolf By Vanderpump “will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself” and is set to expand Vanderpump’s business relationship with Caesars Entertainment to its third firm.

The restaurant will be decorated with one-of-a-kind designs from her own company with designer Nick Alain. Their designs were even the backdrop for Bravo’s explosive three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion!

She named Wolf after her grandson

Lisa revealed to the Daily Mail that the name Wolf is sentimental as “it is a family name and the middle name of my grandson Teddy.” This will be hers and husband Ken Todd’s third establishment in Nevada, alongside TomTom and Sur.

Her grandson, Theodore – nicknamed Teddy – is currently 18 months old and has starred on Vanderpump Rules! Her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her husband, Jason Sabo, welcomed him in November 2021.

The Bravo star often refers to him as Teddy Paws. “Teddy is absolutely my beautiful, beautiful angel,” Lisa gushed to host Andy Cohen, later adding that Jason and Pandora are doing a “brilliant job” raising their son.

Pump Rules fans ‘in tears’ over news

When hearing about Lisa Vanderpump’s Wolf restaurant, Pump Rules fans were overjoyed. Most already have it in their diaries to visit! One fan commented: “I’m so excited for one of her restaurants to come to Tahoe!”

Another penned: “Lake Tahoe that’s going to be amazing!! 😍”

“Wow, that’s really amazing! I’m in tears, wolf has such a huge meaning in my life too. So exciting,” reacted a follower.

