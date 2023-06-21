Lisa Vanderpump is launching a dog rescue plane years after Puppygate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her former co-star, Lisa Rinna, is now being trolled following the events of the scandal on RHOBH.

A smiling Vanderpump Rules star, Lisa Vanderpump, posed with a Fly JSX plane for a collaboration with The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation. Longtime RHOBH viewers will remember that huge feud about Lisa’s charity.

The puppy lover reminded fans of the Puppygate scandal that happened years ago. The scandal focused on a Vanderpump Dogs pooch that was given away by Dorit Kemsley during a hiatus from filming.

Lisa Vanderpump’s dog rescue plane

Lisa Vanderpump has been working with airline JSX (JetSuiteX) on a new philanthropic initiative to benefit The Vanderpump Dog Foundation since 2019. Now, Lisa has launched a dog rescue plane with the company.

The new plane, sporting the Vanderpump Dogs logo and some very cute pups, is currently flying the skies! As well as raising awareness for dog rescue, JSX will be donating $1 for every dog that flies on JSX in 2023 to Vanderpump Dogs.

JSX is also donating $1 for every one of the WOOF WOOF cocktails sold at Vanderpump à Paris and Vanderpump Vegas to the Vanderpump Dog Foundation! They ask donations of up to $25,000 to be made by December 2023.

Inside RHOBH Puppygate scandal

Lisa and Kyle Richards had a fight in 2018, which was filmed for RHOBH. It took place after Lisa was accused of leaking the Puppygate scandal involving Dorit but denied that she had done so, believing Dorit was innocent.

Puppygate was when Dorit called dog Lucy – from Vanderpump’s rescue shelter – “a beautiful, adorable puppy,” but she “was not the right fit” for her family after she bit her husband PK and their two kids, “a few times.”

So, Kemsley gave the dog away, which led to the scandal erupting on RHOBH. An executive producer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills claims that Lisa was the one who leaked the Puppygate story, which Lisa denied.

Lisa is passionate about animals. She and her husband Ken Todd run The Vanderpump Dog Foundation which aims to stop torture practices in Yulin and end the dog meat trade in Asia. She owns the LA Vanderpump Dogs rescue center.

Fans troll RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna

When Lisa made the announcement, heads instantly turned to Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards following the explosive events of Puppygate years ago. Vanderpump’s Instagram comments are going wild as a result of the news.

One fan commented, “Kyle and Rinna are somewhere punching the air right now, talk about iconic.”

Another penned: “I just know Rinna is livid seeing this and has probably thrown her phone at the wall 😂😂😂.”

“Lisa Rinna could never 🤭,” reacted a fellow RHOBH longtime fan.

