As Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs each week in March 2023, fans ask if Lisa Vanderpump’s home is for sale.

Her stunning home, Villa Rosa, has featured on Bravo shows including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, made their fortune over the years as restauranteurs. Their restaurants and staff are featured on Pump Rules.

Although the ‘Scandoval’ drama is set to steal the show during season 10, fans couldn’t help but notice Lisa’s oasis of a home while watching Vanderpump Rules.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

When did Lisa buy Villa Rosa?

Over 10 years ago, Lisa and Ken bought Villa Rosa.

The millionaires purchased the property for almost $12 million after downsizing from their old Chateau-style home.

Lisa’s old house was located in the gated community of Beverly Park.

However, the grand property was sold once the couple’s children had grown up.

They decided to opt for a smaller property and bagged themselves Villa Rosa.

Urban Splatter reports that Lisa and Ken’s home address is “Oak Pass Rd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.”

In 2016, Arcadia Magazine gave some details on where Villa Rosa is located:

“To gain access to Lisa’s Beverly Hills compound ‘Villa Rosa’, you must go through a series of security checks. It is located down a winding road that is shrouded with lush greenery. Sprawling views of Los Angeles can be seen in the gaps between the mansions that are secluded by imposing security gates.”

Is Lisa Vanderpump selling her house?

There’s no reason to believe that Lisa Vanderpump is selling her house in 2023.

Her home spans 10,000 square feet and comes complete with a pair of swans, Hanky and Panky.

Speaking of her mansion, Lisa said that she doesn’t think that people realize how great it smells there. Her home features an “abundance of flowers,” including lilies and roses.

Lisa said that her home is “A sanctuary,” and opted for a “neutral palette” throughout.

Although there’s no word on Lisa and Ken selling their home, if they did want to they’ve made money on it already. Their house is worth $20 million now.

She had a new kitchen fitted

Speaking to Bravo in 2019, Lisa said that she had her kitchen remodeled.

She decided to switch up the old decor for a brighter feel.

Lisa said that her new kitchen is “white, silver, sparkling,” and comes complete with a chandelier.

The Bravo star added that she “hated” her old kitchen as it was too dark.

Vanderpump Rules fans are clearly in love with Lisa’s home and give her props for her decor inside and out. The home was featured during season 10 episode 8 for a pre-wedding part for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Brock and Scheana married in Mexico in August 2022.

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM