Who is Lloyd Spencer on Below Deck Med? Meet the new deckhand on Instagram!











Lloyd Spencer is set to become a regular on the Bravo network, as he joins Below Deck Mediterranean as their new deckhand.

As the new season gets well underway, there have been some fresh additions on board to help sail the waves from inside the Lady Michelle.

Set in Croatia for the 2021 series, the staff try to accommodate for the charter guests during each ep, to ensure their journey runs smoothly.

Lloyd Spencer is amongst the staff, and one of the new cast members for this season. From his travelling background to Below Deck, it’s all below.

Below Deck: Who is Lloyd Spencer?

Lloyd is the new deckhand on Below Deck Meditteranean.

Originally from Brighton, South East England, he has been travelling around the world ever since he packed up his bags.

Drawn to adventure and adrenaline-filled activities from an early age, his life completely changed when he had a motorcycle accident.

With a new outlook on life, Lloyd decided to change his career goals… and that is what led him to be a Bravo star!

as if the guy, Lloyd, on #BelowDeckMediterranean is from Brighton! Love it when you watch a show and see someone from your home town #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed @CaptSandyYawn — Sophia (@sxphiaxyoutube) June 29, 2021

Lloyd Spencer: Yachting career

His career started when he started touring groups all around Europe, including sailing excursions in Greece.

After the local skippers encouraged him to choose a life on the water, he started sailing in the winter months and handling deliveries in the Irish sea.

This eventually led him to continue a career in super yachting.

Viewers are now seeing him work on mega yacht Lady Michelle, where he is determined to prove his skills on deck and in engineering.

Is Lloyd Spencer in a relationship?

Currently, it appears that Lloyd is single

Viewers have only just met Lloyd, but it looks like he has invested most of his recent time in travelling, rather than a relationship.

He is clearly very sociable, as the Below Deck star has posted several pictures across the world with friends, from Vietnam to Prague.

Looking at the trailer, Lloyd seems to get along well with co-stars David, Malia, and Zee, and reportedly may be trying to get Malia’s affection.

During the time that Below Deck Med has been on screens, there have been several relationships and romances along the way – so you never know!

