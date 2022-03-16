Louie Ruelas has been engaged multiple times before Teresa Giudice













RHONJ season 12 is well underway, with all the latest drama in New Jersey from our favourite housewives.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey was developed as the fourth instalment to The Real Housewives franchise. Teresa Guidice is amongst the cast on the show, and viewers watched her relationship with Joe fall apart after 20 years of marriage.

However, Teresa has since moved on and is all loved up with her new man Louie Ruela. Reality Titbit has found out more about Louie’s past relationships, one of which he has two children with…

Who is Louie Ruela?

Louie Ruela is a father, businessman and philanthropist from New Jersey. The 46-year-old is the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions. He has always had a desire to be successful, as he launched his first business at 19 years old in New York.

Louie began dating Teresa shortly after her divorce from Joe in 2020 and the rest is history. When they first began seeing each other publically, friends of Teresa commented on how good they were together. Dolores Catania told Us in 2021: “I see potential for so much and a life together, and I see a lot of love between them. So, I’m really hopeful and really optimistic about what’s going on there”.

The Bravo star has 99.3k followers on his Instagram account, which has grown rapidly since his relationship with Teresa.

Louie Ruelas and Marisa DiMartino

Louie divorced his ex-wife Marisa in 2011. Whilst together, the pair had two children together, Louie and Nicholas.

Marisa DiMartino told In Touch that the pair are on good terms, and she had nothing but nice things to say about Louie. Marisa said:

“Luis is actually the father of my children, and he’s a really good person. In general, we got married, we were very young and had babies and then it fell apart… We’re very good with each other, and that’s basically it.”

Apart from this, there is little information about Louie and Marisa’s relationship available, as they were together long before he came into the public eye.

Louie was also engaged to Vanessa Reiser and Paula Sanchez

After his marriage with Marisa ended, Louie was quickly back onto the dating scene.

In 2011, Louie began dating Paula Sanchez, shortly after being separated from his first wife. However, this relationship ended in 2018 after Louie decided to finish things.

Then, in 2018, Louie began dating Vanessa Reiser. This relationship didn’t last for long, and the pair split two years later in 2020, just before Louie met Teresa.

