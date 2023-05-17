Bo Dietl was mentioned on RHONJ after Louie Ruelas admitted he hired a private investigator to do some work on the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. So who is Bo Dietl and how does Louie know him?

The RHONJ season 13 finale came with some shocking reveals. Louie Ruelas said he hired Bo Dietl, who worked as a Police Officer and detective at the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for two decades.

Teresa Giudice‘s husband dropped Bo’s name, revealing that he “knows things” after collecting information on the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. So who is Bo and what did Louie say about him?

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for CARE For Special Children

Louie Ruelas mentions Bo Dietl’s name

Louie revealed that “Bo Dietl knows s**t about everybody in this room” to the RHONJ cast, admitting that he hired him as a private investigator to find out information on his co-stars. Louie and Bo went for dinner in December 2022.

He said he found out about the cast’s scandals and rumors after the investigation conducted by Bo, who he says is one of his best friends and one of the most famous investigators in the country. Louie claimed it wasn’t gossip.

Adding, “There’s so much more,” but without going into specifics, the details were related to information surrounding his and his wife’s strained relationship with his brother and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga.

According to Melissa, Teresa told Joe about a “baseless rumor” regarding Melissa kissing another man in a car without coming to her first. However, Melissa said, “How dare you tell my husband that I would cheat on him!”

Dietl was a high-profile detective

During his time as a detective, Bo, 72, made over 1,400 felony arrests and was awarded 62 medals. He also became a decoy in which he was mugged over 500 times and had 30 line-of-duty injuries before he retired in 1985.

The plot in the crime drama Bad Lieutenant is inspired by Dietl’s 1981 investigation of the rape of a young nun. He also worked with FBI agent John P. O’Neill, the leading expert on Osama bin Laden before he was killed in the 911 attacks.

Bo worked at the New York City Police Department for fifteen years and has appeared in three Martin Scorsese films: as the detective in Goodfellas, as himself in The Wolf of Wall Street, and as a mob boss in The Irishman.

Teresa defends her husband’s actions

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, he asked Teresa: “Can you defend Louie for allowing his friend Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on everyone in your group?” She simply replied, “Yes.”

Andy added that there will be more to come at the upcoming RHONJ reunion. Louie, in the audience, claimed he said it because he was “at the end of his rope.” Teresa added: “I know he did say it because he was frustrated.”

She also denied Louie had hired Bo. “Do you know how much that would cost? How many people are on the cast? Do you think we’d want to waste our money on that? No. I’d rather him waste his money on me,” Teresa added.

Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images

WATCH RHONJ ON BRAVO EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C