Loverboy vs Night Shift: Kyle Cooke's lawsuit explained













Last night’s episode of Summer House has left one thing on viewers’ minds… what is the Kyle Cooke and Loverboy lawsuit?

The hit Bravo show is coming to a close, with Kyle and Amanda’s wedding slowly creeping up on us. However, it seems the big day wasn’t the only thing on their minds as they mentioned Kyle’s successful drinks business, Loverboy, was involved in a lawsuit.

Reality Titbit has explored exactly what went down with Loverboy, who was involved, and whether the issue has been resolved.

***WARNING: Potential Summer House spoilers ahead***

FOOD NETWORK: Who won Tournament of Champions season 3?

P-Valley | Season 2 Teaser | Starz BridTV 9504 P-Valley | Season 2 Teaser | Starz https://i.ytimg.com/vi/RhOKJM_pDBM/hqdefault.jpg 991931 991931 center 22403

What was the Kyle Cooke and Loverboy lawsuit?

Hard tea and canned cocktail maker Loverboy was involved in a lawsuit with wholesaler and craft brewer Night Shift Distributing. The companies came head to head in 2021 after Night Shift accused Loverboy of terminating a contract without cause or paying fair value. On 7th May 2021, Lover Boy filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts-based wholesaler, claiming there had been a breach of contract.

However, Brewbound reports Loverboy and Night shift resolved the case in September 2021. A 9 September filing in the United States District Court for Massachusetts revealed plaintiffs Loverboy and defendants Night Shift Distributing and its co-founder Rob Burns had “agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, with both parties paying their own attorneys’ fees and costs and waiving their rights to appeal”.

Loverboy: Behind the iconic Summer House drink

It wouldn’t be a classic Kyle Insta post without a cheeky promo of his iconic Summer House cans. The drinks company sells sparkling hard tea, cocktails and merch, but what is the brand’s USP?

Loverboy states on its website that all its drinks contain zero sugar, meaning “0 regrets”. The cans contain between 90 and 100 calories and are gluten free.

The brand offers a range of cocktails “perfect for a summers day” with flavours including Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan, Passion Fruit Guava, Mango Peach and Blueberry Lemon. There are also variety packs if you can’t decide which to choose.

90 DAY FIANCE: Why David and Lana broke off their engagement

Amanda wants half of Loverboy

When Kyle brought up a conversation about a prenup just weeks before the wedding, Amanda seemed shocked. However, it seems as though she could turn this position to her advantage.

The Bravo star said on the show she felt the conversation sounded as though he was already preparing for divorce. Now, however, she has claimed she wants half of Loverboy if anything goes wrong.

In a conversation with the Summer House girls, Amanda said: “And I (told) him, if you leave me I’m taking half of everything you have.” She also told the cameras she owns none of the company right now but wasn’t prepared to walk away with nothing if they ever broke up.

WATCH SUMMER HOUSE ON BRAVO MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK