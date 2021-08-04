Where is Luann De Lesseps' Christmas video? Music track release date!











RHONY star Luann De Lesseps has been recording a Christmas music video, as seen on the current Bravo series. Here’s when it’s released.

The glamorous housewives of New York City are usually working on something special, whether that’s in their personal or professional lives.

In Luann’s case, she is putting her vocal chords to the ultimate test by giving her fans a festive video, filled with music sung by the RHONY star herself.

Viewers may be wondering where they can listen to the full track, so Reality Titbit has gathered all the details they need to know about the video.

What is Luann De Lesseps’ Christmas video?

Luann is creating a festive music track called ‘What Do I Want For Christmas?‘, which she has been seen filming during RHONY season 13.

She filmed the opening segment several times, which led to co-star Ramona singer getting impatient with her!

The music video involves Luann wearing a long white gown whilst sat in front of a piano, with a silver Christmas tree and presents for decor.

Ramona described the Christmas video as “really over the top”, adding that Luann did a “really good job here”.

Luann also has a section where it’s cold and raining, and therefore purposely has her hair appear messy for effect.

During Season 4, Ramona wanted *NOTHING* to do with a Luann music video. Now, 10 years later, she’s a willing participate. You know what we call that? #RHONY pic.twitter.com/369cSBOsyO — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 28, 2021

RHONY: Luann’s music video release date

Luann has confirmed that her Christmas video will be out in fall 2021.

The release will come just before her Christmas tour Countess and Friends, which fans are able to buy tickets for soon.

Ahead of the RHONY star’s Christmas tour towards the end of this year, the release date will fall between September 22 and December 4.

Luann’s song aims to raise money for Fortune Society, which supports successful reentry from incarceration, as well as promotes alternatives.

The face Leah made while watching Luann film her Christmas music video did me in 💀 #RHONY pic.twitter.com/qnFzW65mXo — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) August 4, 2021

Fans react to Luann De Lessep’s music track

Looking through Twitter, it is clear that viewers are not taking Luann’s music video very seriously, and rather see it as light-hearted.

One fan said: “Wait not Luann trying to tell the girls it’s a music video.”

Another wrote: “Luann must be a decent negotiator because whatever deal she made with the devil is *working.*

“She looks incredible in this absolutely deranged music video.”

When Luann’s co-star Leah asked business questions regarding the money made on the Christmas video, fans already knew the answer.

A viewer took to Twitter and said: “#RHONY Leah, Luann isn’t making Mariah Carey money on her music.”

