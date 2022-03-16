











Luis Ruelas was a successful businessman even before becoming Teresa Guidice’s fiance. As part of using his riches for good, he has been helping those in need, such as partnering up with a non-profit charity.

The RHONJ star spent the pandemic feeding over 300 families – just one of Luis’ charitable activities. However, it comes after controversial reactions from Bravo fans after a video of him at a ‘warrior camp’ surfaced online.

With a current job in the advertising industry, viewers are wondering how much he is worth, and how he worked up his resume to live the lavish lifestyle he has with Teresa these days.

What does Luis Ruelas do for a living?

Luis is one of five co-founders behind Digital Media Solutions (DMS), a Florida digital marketing company that uses its technology to create “a more efficient advertising ecosystem” and help businesses “dominate social media.”

He bravely embarked on his first work venture when he was only 19 years old, when he used a $5,000 loan to invest into the first of his multiple businesses. Luis co-founded the company back in 2012.

According to its official website, the firm offers a range of marketing solutions to its clients. Before starting his own company, the businessman served as CEO of marketing company Interacting Marketing Solutions for 13 years.

The RHONJ star’s net worth

Luis has accumulated a net worth of $2 million, mainly due to his successful business ventures. Per Bloomberg, his company was first founded in 2000, for which he acts as the executive vice president of business development.

Following debts, Teresa has earned enough to purchase a $3.35million home with Luis, where she moved to in October 2021. She is now waiting for a purchase on her former property, after a sale fell through earlier in 2021.

Her net worth is now at $500K, as of October 2021, and is reportedly paid $62K per episode on RHONJ. Luis and Teresa’s life consists of lapping up the sun, going out for dinner and attending concerts!

He has helped to feed over 300 families

Aside from a successful corporate career, Luis is also an active philanthropist. He has worked with JL Blessings, a popular non-profit that assists homeless people in New Jersey.

In addition to dedicating his time advocating for children with special needs – with a particular focus on autism – Luis has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charitable programs focused on children and families.

In May 2020, a few months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he partnered with a non-profit to feed more than 300 families in Harlem, New York. Both Luis and Teresa also helped raised money by playing in a charity softball game.

It was during the 2021 Battle for Brooklyn celebrity softball game at Maimonides Park, Coney Island, in 2021, that the couple were spotted getting a sweat on in aid of the Maimonides Medical Center.

