









Season 12 of RHONJ has officially arrived. During the first episode, a casual party turns to drama when Teresa Guidice lays eyes on footage of fiance Luis Ruelas at a so-called warrior camp.

Teresa and her self-acclaimed “love bubble” has involved Luis Ruelas, who the 48-year-old star has been coupled up with since she finalised her divorce from Joe Guidice back in 2020.

She started dating business owner Luis two months after the divorce was finalized. We got to know him a little in Season 11, but even more so now – as footage of him surrounded by shirtless man has surfaced online.

Luis Ruelas video gets leaked

A video showing Luis Ruelas shirtless with other men appears to reportedly capture him at a warrior camp, as per Screenrant. The footage surfaced online in July 2021, but Season 12 Episode 1 is set to bring up an ‘unsettling video’.

He is seen telling the camera, in what is thought to be an address to an ex, that he is “coming home to see you get engaged and bring our family together”. Luis goes on to add that he loves them and wants to get married.

After explaining that the shirtless men are his “brothers” before referencing his coach Kevin, he says:

I love our children and I hope you receive this message well. Thank you, I love you. I hope that this hits you hard well and I hope to come home to have the opportunity to talk to you, and share with you my experience with my life. I’m talking from the heart. I’m sorry, I made mistakes.

Luis is seen being encouraged to “feel her pain”, before he apologises for putting them through pain. He then thanks them for being patient with him, and seeing the “man that he didn’t see”.

When the video of Luis was leaked, viewers could not believe it and left several shocked comments. Hundreds of reactions were left on the Reddit thread, which one telling Teresa to “run”.

Many attributed the scene to something in the true crime Dirty John series. A fan jokingly wrote a prediction for the upcoming season: “This will absolutely be re-enacted in Dirty John season 3.“

Another said: “I feel like this was a men’s primal scream retreat or something.“

Some made unconfirmed assumptions that the video may show Luis at Warrior Week, a boot camp where participants receive a mix of intense physical and mental training, with a focus on emotional development.

“Well that just puts my husbands proposal to shame“, reacted a viewer.

i get the feeling luis knew exactly who teresa was the first time they met tbh #rhonj — sonja's townhouse (@SONJARlTA) December 30, 2021

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Guidice: Timeline

It was in December 2020, Teresa and Luis made their relationship official. RHONJ star Teresa posted a picture of the two posing in front of a giant decorated Christmas tree.

Luis and Teresa are now living in a $3.35million mansion, and are currently planning their wedding. He proposed to the Bravo star in October 2021, a month before they moved in together.

Her engagement ring has been estimated as potentially over $1million in price, according to Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, who shared his guess with Page Six.

