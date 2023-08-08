Luke Jones is no longer a Below Deck Down Under crew member after reportedly being fired from his role as bosun. While some of the Below Deck Down Under season 2 cast members were returning for a second season, Luke was one of the Bravo show’s newcomers in 2023. However, his time on the Northern Sun was shorter than expected as he appeared in episodes 1 to 7.

The Northern Sun set off in Cairns with fan-favorite duo Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott. The Bravo show Below Deck‘s second season kicked off on July 17 and welcomed newbies on board including Luke, chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Laura Bileskaline, Margot Sisson, Adam Kodra, and Harry Van Vliet.

Credit: Bravo YouTube channel

Luke Jones on Below Deck

WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead

Hailing from Australia’s Gold Coast, bosun Luke Jones joined Below Deck Down Under in 2023.

With seven years of yachting experience under his belt, Luke added a reality TV show to his resumé as a cast member on season 2.

Luke spent time in the Seychelles during his career and has traveled all over the world working on boats.

Luke is fired from The Northern Sun

Despite being a newbie to Below Deck Down Under in 2023, Luke’s time as bosun on the boat was short-lived.

During episode 7, after the charter guests had gone, the crew goes on a night out and gets back to the boat drunk.

In the early hours of the morning, there is a power cut. During this time, Luke goes into fellow crew member Margot Sisson’s room where she’s sleeping, and gets into her bed.

Members of production intervene and tell him to leave the room. One producer goes into the room with a headtorch on and says: “Luke, we gotta get you down. I gotta get you out of here because she wants to go to bed.”

Luke then gets down from Margot’s bunk naked and says to producers: “Can you f*** off for a second?”

Many Below Deck Down Under viewers responded to the episode, describing the events as “triggering.”

Luke was reportedly fired from his role on the Northern Sun after his behavior with Margot was captured on camera.

Lots of fans of the show commended Captain Jason and Aesha for their response to Luke’s behavior and more wrote of Margot: “I hope she is doing alright after watching that episode air.”

Bravo had no additional comment.

Former Below Deck star breaks silence

On August 6, 2023, Luke took to Instagram to share a post following his departure from the show.

He wrote: “It doesn’t matter what they think about you because you don’t care. Everything we hear is an Opinion, Not a Fact. Everything we see is a Perspective. Not the Truth. Take Ownership and move forward.”

As well as Luke being fired, stewardess Laura also had her employment terminated.

Captain Jason asked her: “Did you not go into Margot and say ‘poor Luke, I wish he would’ve come and seen me?'” He added that he thought she hadn’t listened to “a word he’d said about boundaries.”

If you have been affected by this story in the UK, you can contact the Rape Crisis team. Call 0808 802 9999 for confidential emotional support, open 12pm-2.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm every day of the year. You can also contact Victim support on 08 08 16 89 111. In the US, you can contact the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, National Sexual Hotline. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1 (800) 656-4673. You can also contact the Department of Defense Safe Helpline for Sexual Assault on 1 (877) 955-5247.