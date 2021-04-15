Are Madison and Whitney dating? Southern Charm fans have questions!











Madison LeCroy and Whitney Sudler-Smith have reportedly been caught kissing, and Southern Charm fans wonder if they are dating…

It is the Bravo series which follows Charleston singles as they try to continue their family businesses successfully.

Reports state that two cast members may have been getting rather cosy recently, but it looks like a co-star is shutting the rumors down.

So, are Madison and Whitney actually dating? Did they actually kiss? Let’s get to grips with what actually happened between them.

Madison and Whitney: What happened?

Madison and Whitney were reportedly seen kissing in a Charleston restaurant, according to a tip-off posted on a gossip Instagram.

According to a cheatsheet report, a source wrote:

Was at a very popular cocktail bar in Charleston last Thursday and in stumbles Madison LeCroy and Whitney Sudler-Smith from Southern Charm.

They added: “They proceed to kiss right there in the middle of the bar on display! Guess she’s moved on from ARod and doesn’t care who knows it!”

Anonymous photo evidence was provided of what looked like Whitney and Madison dining out, which said “also saw them kiss that night”.

#SouthernCharm

🎼Madison and Whitney sittin in a tree,

K I S S I N G 🎶 pic.twitter.com/d8iKCZqfvu — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) April 9, 2021

Southern Charm fans react to ‘kiss’

As soon as the rumors started flying, viewers quickly reacted by referring to Whitney’s mother Pat, who has wanted grandchildren for years.

Some fans thought that the entire rumor could have been created on purpose in relation to filming Southern Charm, due to begin this month.

One fan wrote: “What Pat wanted all along.”

Others have accused Whitney of being a “gold-digger”, with one viewer taking to Twitter: “Of course, she goes where the money is.”

Back in February, a fan wrote: “If Patricia loves Madison so much, why doesn’t she push Whitney toward hooking up with her? #SouthernCharm.”

This Madison Whitney thing is just WEIRD #southerncharm — catvonle (@catvonle) April 9, 2021

Has anyone heard this new tea about Madison Lecroy and Whitney being out together and seen kissing?! #southerncharm — mommy's mean side (@mommysmeanside) April 9, 2021

Are Madison and Whitney dating?

No, according to Whitney’s mom Patricia

Patricia Altschul, who has always appeared fond of Madison, revealed on Twitter that the anonymous tip-off rumor was an “April Fool”.

It appears that several fans are also sceptical about the possibility of Madison and Whitney dating.

One fan said: “I don’t think I would have believed that one. Whitney doesn’t strike me as someone into that kind of PDA.

“I don’t see him putting [up] with the drama that is Madison. I like her but she does love drama.”

Neither Madison nor Whitney have addressed the kissing rumors.

Weeks ago, Craig Conover said that Madison had been in touch with a retired MLB player who was married – who was reportedly Alex Rodriguez.

