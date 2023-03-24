She’s taking her charm to a whole new level as she teases fans in her latest Instagram post. With fans now thinking that Madison LeCroy is pregnant, the Southern Charm star can’t help but tease.

Lots of celebrities hate rumors and speculation about their lives, however, Madison Lecroy is only encouraging fans. After the Southern Charm star posted an ambiguous post on Instagram, her followers believe that she is pregnant.

The Southern Charm star recently got married

Madison, who joined the Bravo reality show in 2019, got married in November last year to Brett Randle. The 32-year-old shared pictures of the nuptials online, including the legal ceremony 3 days before the big event.

Fans gushed over the gorgeous photos that filled her grid in November.

This was Madison’s second wedding as she was first married to Josh Hughes. Hughes is the father of her child (or first child…) as the two share a son, Hudson. The reality star was only 20 when she got married and 22 when she became a mom and we’re happy that she’s found love again.

Fans of Southern Charm will remember her on/off relationship with co-star Austen Kroll. Though they started dating in 2019, the first year Madison appeared on the show, they were officially at the end of 2020. However, co-stars Leva and Vanita thought Madison wasn’t over Austen in the latest series. Well, the wedding clearly proved them wrong.

Fans were able to see Madison’s wedding plans in season 8. However, it’s unlikely the actual ceremony will be in the next season, so fans will need to get their fix on Instagram.

Fans believe Maddison LeCroy is pregnant

With the wedding fresh in fans’ minds and the latest Instagram post, there’s only one thought on their mind: Maddison is pregnant.

Though some might be a little offended at the presumption, the Southern Charm star is only encouraging fans.

Madison posted a picture of herself in a white Skims collection, holding up some milk in a cocktail glass. Looking stunning, she captioned the post “Drink up baby,” with a feeding bottle emoji.

So, you can understand why her followers have filled in the comments asking if she’s pregnant.

“Omg please, tell me you’re having a baby” one asked, with another getting straight to the point, “Is this a pregnancy announcement?”

Reality Titbit has reached out to Madison for a comment on the rumors. As of writing, she has not replied.

If it is a pregnancy announcement, then she’s definitely not confirming anything quite yet.

Replying to one fan who asked the question we all want the answer to, Madison simply said:

“Wouldn’t that be somethin’…”

So, now everyone is pulling their hair out trying to figure out what she means! Since posting, Madison’s posted on her stories but hasn’t addressed the baby elephant in the room.

We’re all going to have to wait to see if she later confirms or denies the rumors, but we’re sure she’ll have her fun teasing fans before then.