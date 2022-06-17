Madison LeCroy said in 2019 that she was born with crooked lip













Southern Charm is back in 2022 with a brand new season and cast members including Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte and many more are back for season 8. The show kicks off on June 23rd and judging by the trailer, there’s a whole lot of drama set to go down in Charleston.

Madison LeCroy makes her return to the Bravo show in 2022 and she’s more loved up than ever with her fiancé. While things appear to be going swimmingly for Madison in her love life, many Twitter users are asking questions about her appearance, specifically her mouth – but her stunning smile is already something that she addressed in 2019…

Fans ask questions about Madison LeCroy’s mouth

Since 2019 Madison LeCroy has appeared on viewers’ screens as part of the cast of Bravo’s Southern Charm.

She previously dated her co-star Austen Kroll, but now Madison is totally loved up with and engaged to Brett Randle.

Brett got down on one knee in October 2021 and the two are currently making wedding plans.

Madison is a mom to Hudson and he adorably helped Brett plan the engagement.

Madison addressed rumours in 2019

Although fame comes with many perks, Madison LeCroy has been having to deal with rumours about her appearance for many years.

The 31-year-old addressed the rumours about her mouth, which included having botched surgery or a stroke, in 2019.

As per Bravo, Madison took to Instagram Stories in 2019 to tell her followers that she was born with a crooked lip: “Listen I want to announce this. Those of you who are asking about my crooked lip. I was born this way. No plastic surgery. No stroke or anything like that. So if you have something negative to say, keep it to yourself. Got it? Good.“

Has the Southern Charm star had surgery?

Yes, Madison LeCroy has been pretty transparent compared with many celebrities when it comes to having plastic surgery.

In 2020, Madison took to Instagram to share that she was having some surgery carried out. She wrote in the photo’s caption: “If life gives you lemons Dr O’Neil can turn them to melons. Thanks to his excellent team for making this momma feel like herself again.”

Madison took to Instagram again in 2021 to give her doctor a shout out, writing: “…Recently I was introduced to Dr. Patrick O’Neill and he gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about…“

