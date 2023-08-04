Madison LeCroy hints she’s pregnant in the Southern Charm trailer, where she reveals she feels nauseous before visiting the doctor to discuss her first pregnancy. Did Madison get married? Is she pregnant? We explore rumors.

The explosive Bravo show is back. Madison LeCroy has fans asking if she is pregnant after the new season trailer saw her tell her husband that she feels sick. “Why do I feel so nauseous?” she questions before visiting a doctor. The doc inquires about her first pregnancy with her son 10-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex-Josh Hughes.

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Madison LeCroy ‘pregnant’ rumors

Madison is facing pregnancy rumors after the Southern Charm season 9 trailer. Revealing she had a rough birth, she shares during a doctor’s appointment, “I had a pelvic fracture during the delivery.”

Despite the speculation, Madison does not appear to have a baby bump, even when wearing tight-fitting dresses in recent months. One fan commented, “Since the dr addressed it as “your first pregnancy” guess she’s pregnant 🤔.”

As it stands, Madison has not confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumors, but this could be due to a contract with Southern Charm. GRV Media and Reality Titbit have contacted Madison’s representatives for comment.

Rumors began in March 2023

When she posed for a SKIMS ad on Instagram back in March, fans began to assume she is pregnant. Madison posted a picture of herself in a white Skims collection, holding up some milk in a cocktail glass.

Looking stunning, she captioned the post “Drink up baby,” with a feeding bottle emoji. “Omg please, tell me you’re having a baby,” one asked, with another getting straight to the point, “Is this a pregnancy announcement?”

Replying to one fan who asked the question we all want the answer to, Madison simply said: “Wouldn’t that be somethin’…” Now, she’s discussing her first pregnancy with a doctor, leading to a rise in questions.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Did Madison get married?

Yes, Madison and Brent Smith tied the knot in 2022. They got married in November last year to Brett Randle. The 32-year-old shared pictures of the nuptials online, including the legal ceremony 3 days before the big event.

It was Madison’s second wedding as she was first married to Josh Hughes. Hughes is the father of her child as the two share a son, Hudson. The reality star was only 20 when she got married and 22 when she became a mom.

Fans of Southern Charm will remember her on-off relationship with co-star Austen Kroll. Though they started dating in 2019, the first year Madison appeared on the show, they were officially over at the end of 2020.

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 14