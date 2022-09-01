









Madison LeCroy may be a keen boater, but her safety precautions are still lacking when it comes to her phone – and it’s completely baseless.

The Southern Charm socialites are used to the high life of jetting across the world for vacations and frequent boat trips, so Madison LeCroy took full advantage of her watercraft on the last day of August.

Flaunting her boat adventures on Instagram, the 31-year-old sent fans into huge concern over her iPhone, which was simply placed on a seat – with no protection whatsoever. We’re going to get a heart attack…

Upon first look at Madison’s Insta post, we can’t help but admire her summer tan. After all, she did just return from her bachelorette party in Turks and Caicos.

As we further analyzed the photo, our eyes shifted to the bottom left corner, and lo and behold, there is an phone laying unguarded on the brown leather seat next to Madison Lecroy. And we’re not the only ones kicking up a fuss about the shocking scene.

“Your phone! It’s near the edge of a boat,” one commented underneath.

“Anxiety… good lord!!!” a fan similarly exclaimed.

Another joked: “Living life on the wild side without a phone case.”

That life is too wild for us; all we ask for is a little protection, whether it be a human or phone case because that Apple device is either flying off the seat and cracking or off the boat completely.

iPhones are about $1000, but that might just be tiny digits for the Southern Charm star. She has an estimated net worth of $2 million thanks to her reality career and beauty salon in Downtown Charleston.

But she also responded to one comment about the phone anxiety and said it’s fine as she has ‘insurance’.

Most of us would cry – even if we had insurance – if our phone was lost or damaged beyond repair. Madison must have nerves of steel.

She’s turned her pizza into a black “frisbee”

The boat day comes just three days after Madison was on mom duties for her nine-year-old son Hudson.

Taking to Instagram Live, which she mistakenly called “Amazon Live”, Madison showed fans her latest kitchen blunder: burnt pizza.

Shocked at how she managed to transform her pizza into a black “frisbee”, Madison clarified that she made a pot roast the night before, which Hudson apparently rated 10 out of 10.

The best part of the Instagram Live? Hudson getting distracted by his own complexion and flexing to his mother’s fans.

