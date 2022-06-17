











Brett Randle is often seen in Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy’s arms. She is known for being a reality TV personality, leaving Bravo viewers curious about what her fiance does for a living.

Madison teased that she was dating boyfriend Brett in April 2021 following her breakup with Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll. She announced her engagement to boyfriend Brett Randle in October that year, after seven months of dating.

Hailing from the city of Roseville, which is located within the Sacramento metropolitan area, Brett has a seriously active background, from shooting hoops at high school to working for a top sports clothing company.

Madison’s fiance Brett Randle

Brett Randle, from Roseville, California, began dating Madison LeCroy in April 2021. LeCroy revealed to Us that she was in “the most grown-up relationship” yet when they made their relationship Instagram-official two months later.

She said her new beau is “actually a man” who “has his s–t together and is very respectful.” LeCroy added that their relationship hit a major milestone when Brett met her son Hudson, who she welcomed in 2012 with her ex-husband.

Brett was 35 years old at the time of his engagement to Madison in October 2021. It comes after they hit it off straight away. Madison revealed on Instagram that he has four brothers, only one of which is currently single.

Who's got Madison smiling like that? Find out on the #SouthernCharm premiere June 23! 💍 😉 pic.twitter.com/i3HHYOf581 — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 14, 2022

Brett’s job and background

Brett’s LinkedIn page states that he is an account manager for sports clothing firm Nike in Sacramento, California. It’s clear that Madison’s fiance has a sporty background, as the 6 ft 3 (190 cm) guy was eighth on Ultimate Hoops.

His player performance was so successful that his value was at $12 million. His position as a small forward in basketball led him to perform in three championships, including twice at the 2018 Fall California Roseville Hornets.

Madison’s fiance will not be appearing on Southern Charm as reality TV is “not his thing”, as revealed during an Instagram live. It comes after she revealed she will not invite any of her co-stars to their wedding, as per Reality Tea.

Craig and Paige. Madison is engaged. Naomi is coming back?! #SouthernCharm coming in hot. — Pretend Amnesia (@PretendAmnesia) October 16, 2021

Their Charming relationship timeline

Madison and Brett first began dating in April 2021, and less than a year later, got engaged. They have also bought a home together and have already put honeymoon plans into place.

The couple started getting ready to move into their new “dream home” in April this year, despite Brett already owning a house in California. The four-bedroom property is situated in a family neighborhood, and renovations have started.

From a swing bed for the porch and a new island in the kitchen, Madison told Bravo that Brett has never been married and that buying a home with her was a “different experience for him.” They plan on raising a family there.

