Ryan Serhant has been given the project, as he is tasked with showing potential homebuyers Marc’s incredible apartment.

It comes as the Bravo series’ ninth season gets well underway, showcasing real estate agents who take clients around stunning homes in New York.

So, did Ryan sell Marc Jacobs’ house? How much did it sell for? Let’s take a look inside the designer’s impressive former pad.

Inside Marc Jacobs’ New York house

Marc Jacob’s former West Village townhouse has two kitchens, a private outdoor space – oh, and an elevator!

According to the property listing, the place has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two powder rooms amongst its four storeys.

The 4,796 square foot townhouse also has two living rooms, and a basement inside the laundry room. Marc’s former home also has custom gold leafing.

Its living area has a cream couch, a wooden table, wood flooring, and a huge wall mirror. It also has a fireplace and expansive outdoor patio.

Not to mention, it has a spiral outdoor staircase that lead to an upstairs balcony, with several shrubs and greenery surrounding the home!

Did Ryan sell Marc Jacobs’ house?

Yes, Ryan sold the designer’s house

The real estate agent sold Marc Jacobs’ New York City home for $12M.

He did exactly that in just 24 hours – from the moment the designer’s former property found itself on the property market.

Marc Jacobs opened up about the home during an interview with Architectural Digest. He said:

I’m not big on having a particular concept or look. I just want to live with things I genuinely love—great Art Deco furniture, pieces from the ’70s, and contemporary art. I didn’t want the house to feel like a pristine gallery or a Deco stage set—just something smart, sharp, and comfortable.

Marc is now living in a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house in Rye, New York, after getting married and selling the Manhattan home.

What is Marc Jacobs’ 2021 net worth?

$120 million

As a result of his successful designer career, Marc Jacobs has accumulated a significant wealthy income over the years.

Marc began his career as a stock boy in a store aged 15, where he first became a designer by selling hand-knit sweaters at the same place.

He designed his first design collection for the label Sketchbook when he was 21, before becoming women’s wear designer for Perry Elis.

The designer also worked for Louis Vuitton from 1997 to 2014, as the brand’s creative director, before focusing on his own label.

Marc went on to open more than 200 retail stores for his fashion label called Marc Jacobs, which is now a renowned design store globally.

