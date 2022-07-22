











Marcie Hobbs’ age is the topic of discussion among Southern Charm viewers. Season 8 of the Bravo show kicked off on Thursday, June 23rd and brought with it many familiar Charleston faces. Venita Aspen, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis and co are all back in 2022 along with returning cast member Naomie Olindo.

Southern Charm also welcomed some newbies to its cast for season 8 including Shep Rose’s cousin, Marcie Hobbs. So, let’s find out more about Marcie, including when she had her baby, her age, husband and family…

Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Meet Southern Charm’s Marcie

Marcie Hobbs is a new cast member on Southern Charm in 2022. She joined the show as Shep Rose’s cousin.

Shep has been a regular on Southern Charm since the show first began back in 2014.

While Shep’s been carving out a career as a reality TV star, Marcie appears to have been travelling the world, judging by her Instagram page.

She can be found on Instagram @marcie.hobbs with almost 4K followers.

Marcie Hobbs’ age

As per Marcie’s Instagram posts, she celebrates her birthday in December.

Her Facebook page also confirms that she was born on December 21st, 1984.

Given her date of birth, Marcie turns 38 in 2022.

Her cousin, Shep, was born in 1980 making him four years older than Marcie.

Fans question Marcie’s wealth

Given that Shep Rose has made comments on Southern Charm about Marcie’s wealth, some fans have commented on what they’ve seen of her life so far, namely her house on the show.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Shep’s net worth at $4M in 2022. Marcie’s, as per Meaww, is estimated at $2M.

The two come from a very wealthy family. Speaking to Bravo in 2019, Shep said that many members of his family are “very accomplished”. His family money comes from his grandfather who was a successful businessman in the steel industry.

Marcie’s arrival on the show appears to have viewers split in opinion on Twitter. One person tweeted: “I like Marcie. I wish we could have seen single, partying Marcie though”.

Another said: “Pregnant Marcie struggling to put on a pair of socks is the most relatable part of this #SouthernCharm episode”.

