











Southern Charm is back in 2022 with a brand new season. The residents of Charleston are back including Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis and Austen Kroll. Joining the cast for season 8 is returning cast member Naomie Olindo. The South Carolina reality stars are dealing with all kinds of dramas in season 8 when it comes to love and friendship.

There are also some newcomers to the Bravo show this year, including Marcie Hobbs. The Southern Charm star has such a wealthy family that she doesn’t have to work. So, let’s find out more about the newbie including her wealth and family…

Meet Marcie from Southern Charm

Marcie Hobbs joins the Southern Charm cast in 2022. The season 8 star is Shep Rose’s cousin. Shep has appeared on the Bravo show since 2014.

As per her Bravo bio, Marcie is younger than Shep and after travelling all over the world in her life, she’s now decided to settle in Charleston.

Marcie has a husband named John and the two have a young daughter together called Edie.

Marcie doesn’t have to work

As per Marcie’s Bravo bio, she has “enough family money to not have to work” but, out of choice, “she became a successful real estate agent”.

Speaking to Bravo, Shep said that many members of his family are “very accomplished”. His family money comes from his grandfather who was a successful businessman in the steel industry.

Shep said that his mother’s side of the family “invented the railroads in Chicago, so they’re from Lake Forest Chicago, which is very posh.“

The Southern Charm star’s grandfather on his mother’s side went to Yale Law School and was appointed as a federal judge. He added that his siblings are both lawyers in Charlotte.

It’s clear that Shep and Marcie’s family is wealthy as when Shep was a toddler, his parents moved to one of the most exclusive parts of South Carolina, Hilton Head Island as per Showbiz CheatSheet.

Shep has a net worth of $4M as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Marcie Hobbs’ family explored

Marcie Hobbs’ late father was Dexter Cumming Hobbs and her mother is Nan Hobbs Barganier.

As per the Montgomery Advertiser, Marcie’s mother won The Maury D. Smith Award for Individual Community Leaders in 2020.

Judging by Marcie’s Instagram page, she’s very close to her family. She took to IG in 2020 to share a tribute post to her late grandmother, Nance, who passed in 2020.

Follow Marcie on Instagram where she has over 2.5K followers @marcie.hobbs.

