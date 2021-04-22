Who are Margaret Josephs' children? Family of RHONJ star explored!











Margaret Joseph makes up one part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast. Fans are now wondering who her children are…

The RHONJ cast are usually very busy, whether that’s hanging out with each other, working hard, or spending time with family.

As seen on the Bravo series, several of the New Jersey-based stars are married with children – and fans want to know all about their family lives.

So, who is Margaret Josephs’ son? Does she have a biological child?

Who is Margaret Josephs?

Margaret is an American fashion designer, entrepreneur and RHONJ star.

The 54-year-old is very successful, as she is the owner, founder and designer of lifestyle brand Macbeth Collection.

She was formerly married to Jan Josephs until 2013, before getting married to her current husband Joe Benigno.

The Bravo star has also written books, including Caviar Dreams and Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life.

Obsessed with Margaret's commitment to drinking iced coffee with a straw out of a wine glass. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/TYCmBScnX1 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 22, 2021

Margaret Josephs: Who are her children?

Stepchildren Derek, Taryn, and Bret

Bret Josephs actually featured on RHONJ, when he was a photographer at one of the series’ parties – and her ex-husband Jan was also present.

It looks like he may be the only child that she remains in contact with, as Margaret has revealed that her children don’t speak to her.

@WhatCrappens Margaret's ex-husband and one of her step-kids were in Ep.3. Bret Joseph was the photographer (shaved head). #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/JFRQyDL26A — Jess Hunter (@JessHuntz) January 5, 2018

Margaret opens up about her children

Margaret doesn’t usually feature her kids on RHONJ, but she has opened up about their relationships in the past.

In 2017, she got emotional and opened up about them. She said:

My children don’t speak to me because I cheated on their dad with Joe. I raised them since they were young, I was with them since I was 24.

She tends to keep her family life fairly private, and instead regularly features her husband Joe Benigno, which started off as an affair.

One fan has revealed that Margaret regularly comments on her children’s photos, but never seems to get a response back.

