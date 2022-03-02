











Margaret Josephs is the richest cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but it’s all down to hard work and graft. The Bravo star launched a fashion brand back in 1999 which has secured a stream of income.

The entrepreneur never needed to join the RHONJ cast for money, which proves just how much she enjoys being part of the reality show. Her fashion career started after she graduated from FIT with a degree in fashion design.

It was 18 years after her clothing brand was launched when Margaret joined the cast. Many viewers are now wondering exactly how she became so rich – despite only joining her fellow stars in 2017…

How Margaret became richest RHONJ star

After graduating, Margaret worked in New York’s Garment Center as a dress designer. While working there, she was inspired by the prints and fabrics she worked with – which later influenced her own line.

After the birth of her son, she decided to establish her own line of decoupage home accessories. Much to her own shock at how popular the brand’s metal buckets and accessories were, Margaret officially launched Macbeth Collection.

From the comfort of her kitchen table, Margaret came up with the idea – which paved the way to her riches, allowing her to live a life of luxury and completely renovate her dream home.

The 1999-born company successfully turned into a lifestyle brand including tech, clothing and fashion accessories. Then in August 2017, it was announced she had joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 8.

Margaret accuses Jennifer of being insensitive to the poor, while she's sitting on a yacht, wearing designer clothes and jewelry! #RHONJ #RealHousewivesofNewJersey pic.twitter.com/jTroTZqBOK — Reality TV Universe (@RealityTVU) April 23, 2021

Margaret Josephs’ net worth

Her collection is worth $30million, while Margaret’s overall net worth is $50million. The fashion designer and her husband Joe Benigno bought a house as a project, which underwent pricey renovations for years.

She has since described the completed renovation as a “rock and roll hotel” where she plans to stay for the rest of her life. The home was worked on by the New Jersey Proper team at Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Reality.

The RHONJ star is only increasing her net worth by the day, from brand deals to years of appearing on the reality show.

With accolades like Country Living Entrepreneur of the Year 2007 and Honorary Judge on the panel of Country Living Entrepreneur of the Year, 2008 to her name, she’s built up quite the reputation in the business world.

Not Margaret talking abt how Jennifer is so out of touch while she and the rest are sitting on a yacht filming for a show abt their rich lives. Girl YOU need to read the room #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/p8dYCJLz5z — Cindy Sainvilien🇭🇹 (@cindoodooch_) April 22, 2021

Her successful MacBeth collection

Now being sold at more than 6,000 department and specialty stores, Margaret’s lifestyle brand has expanded it’s portfolio to include a vast array of products, all in Margaret Josephs signature prints.

Covered in bold prints, the company sells bags, accessories, beauty, home, tech accessories and luggage and travel items. With a focus on “luxury for less”, the star even calls the brand’s fans her “Macbeth Girls”!

Amazon, Wayfair and Target are just a few places where you can find Margaret’s brand. The physical company doesn’t sell their products online but rather invites customers to go in store and see it for themselves.

In 2015, she introduced Candie Couture by Margaret Josephs and then in 2016, House Candie by Margaret Josephs, which were added to her portfolio as sister brands. She also introduced her first jewelry collection in fall 2019.

