Who is Margaret Josephs' son? All about children of RHONJ star!











Margaret Joseph makes up one part of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, and has featured her son in the show. So, who is he?

The RHONJ cast are usually very busy, whether that’s hanging out with each other, working hard, or spending time with family.

As seen on the Bravo series, several of the New Jersey-based stars are married with children – and fans want to know all about their family lives.

So, who is Margaret Josephs’ son? Does she have a biological child?

Screenshot: RHONJ: Margaret Is Missing a Whole Piece of Her Children’s Lives (Season 8, Episode 6) | Bravo YouTube

Who is Margaret Josephs’ son?

Her biological son is called Spencer Jake

Margaret has one biological child, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina.

Originally from Tenafly, in New Jersey, Margaret’s son comes from her previous marriage with Jan Josephs.

Fans sometimes get confused about who Margaret’s son is, as she also has stepchildren from her previous marriage.

Margaret Josephs: Who are her children?

Margaret’s children are Spencer (biological son), stepchildren Derek and Taryn, and step-son Bret

Bret Josephs actually featured on RHONJ, when he was a photographer at one of the series’ parties – and her ex-husband Jan was also present.

It looks like he may be the only child that speaks to her, as Margaret has revealed that her children don’t speak to her.

@WhatCrappens

(L) Margaret with step-son, Bret.

(R) Her other two step-kids, Derek and Taryn; and her biological son, Spencer. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/VsUO9V7LdD — Jess Hunter (@JessHuntz) January 5, 2018

Margaret opens up about her children

Margaret doesn’t usually feature her kids on RHONJ, but she has opened up about their relationships in the past.

In 2017, she got emotional and opened up about them. She said:

My children don’t speak to me because I cheated on their dad with Joe. I raised them since they were young, I was with them since I was 24.

She tends to keep her family life fairly private, and instead regularly features her husband Joe Benigno, which started off as an affair.

One fan has revealed that Margaret regularly comments on her children’s photos, but never seems to get a response back.

