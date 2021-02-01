Who is Marlo Hampton? Age, net worth and height of RHOA star revealed!











Marlo Hampton has appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta since season four. So what else is there to find out about her?

The TV personality has become a firm favourite amongst fans, who have been calling on Bravo for more Marlo screen time.

We’ve learned so much about her already, so we looked into her age, net worth and height to find out everything else there is to know.

So who is Marlo Hampton? Her age, net worth and height revealed below!

Who is Marlo Hampton?

Marlo, 44, has appeared on RHOA, as well as I Dream of NeNe, on Bravo.

From St. Petersburg, Florida, she grew up in the foster care system due to her mother’s drug addiction and abuse, according to her website.

With a bachelor in Social Work and Interdisciplinary Science, Marlo has gone on to open her own high-end fashion boutique, launched in 2008.

She also started the Glam It UP! project, which is dedicated to encouraging young girls from 13-17 in the foster care system to excel beyond their status.

How tall is Marlo Hampton?

6 ft 1

The fashion designer has struck viewers as tall, especially when compared to her co-stars on RHOA.

She also wears a size 12 shoe, which was revealed on the series!

What is Marlo Hampton’s net worth?

$600K

Although she is a guest star on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo has reportedly gone from earning $275,000 to $300,000 for season 12.

As a fashion designer, YouTuber and reality TV star, she is likely to get an income from different avenues of her career.

Marlo’s work projects go alongside her non-profit organisation Glam It Up!.

