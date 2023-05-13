Martell Holt joins the Real Housewives of Atlanta including Kenya Moore for season 15. The Love and Marriage: Hunstville star makes another reality TV show debut as Shereé Whitfield’s new partner.

The ladies kicked off season 15 on May 7, 2023, and, judging by the Bravo show’s trailer, there’s a ton of drama in store. Relationships are on the rocks, Kenya entertains the idea of a “new Mr Moore,” and group healing sessions are taking place.

Lots of ups and downs are in store for The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast – even when it comes to Sanya Richards-Ross’ husband’s birthday party.

Martell Holt and Kenya Moore talk DMs

The RHOA season 15 sees Aaron Ross celebrate his fortieth birthday with a huge party.

However, the celebration isn’t picture perfect as Kenya Moore and Martell Holt begin talking about DMs at the event.

Kenya allegedly received DMs from Martell but “didn’t accept them” as she “doesn’t follow him.”

Martell then said he was being “accused” of something and added that Kenya probably “accepts everybody’s message.”

Kenya said: “He basically just insulted me…”

Shereé and Martell are dating

The DM drama began when Shereé said she didn’t want to hear “part of the story,” she wanted “receipts,” when it comes to Martell.

Then Kandi Burruss asked Shereé how she felt about Martell “sliding up in” Kenya’s DMs.

Kenya said that the DMs were sent “over six months ago,” before Martell and Shereé got together.

Shereé and Martell went public with their romance in July 2022.

DM drama gets heated

As Martell was being questioned about the DMs, he initially said he “denied” sending anything.

But, he then brought up a message on his phone from 2020 that he sent to Kenya and showed the group.

Kandi said: “Martell showing his version of the DM means nothing to me…”

Shereé was soaking in all of the drama at Aaron Ross’ 40th birthday. Thankfully, the 53-year-old was able to get some clarity on the DM drama.

