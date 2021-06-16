RHONY: Who is Martin Snow? Explore boxing coach's reality TV journey!











Martin Snow is a familiar face on The Real Housewives of New York City, where he usually shows off his boxing skills on camera.

Ever since he began teaching Leah McSweeney and former co-star Tinsley Mortimer how to box, he became a popular hit amongst fans.

In fact, his wisdom led to him being seen as something of a life coach, when he began his successful journey to reality TV on season 12.

Martin Snow recently made another debut on RHONY, which led to viewers heading straight to the Internet to find out all about him.

Who is Martin Snow?

Martin is Leah McSweeney’s boxing trainer, and her good friend.

He is now the founder and CEO of Trinity Boxing Club, having started boxing from as young as eight years old.

The 61-year-old graduated from Our Lady Help of Christians School with a record of 46-1 in fights, but didn’t put the gloves on again until college.

His childhood dream was always to become a professional athlete, so he soon decided to return to the sport of his Irish ancestors.

Martin Snow: From boxing to RHONY

He was spurred on to become successful in boxing, after his baseball coach at Fordham University told him he had “no talent” on the field.

Martin decided to enter the New York City Golden Gloves, before making his way to the finals at Madison Square Garden.

There, he faced Anthony Green, a former Heavyweight Champion of the Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York.

Although the referee declared that he lost the fight in the final round, that didn’t stop Martin, who started teaching at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn.

Then, he began teaching at health clubs and exercise studios in New York City, which led to his success amongst celebs – including Tyra Banks!

Due to several celebrities’ transformations, he grew to success, which led to him being discovered by Leah and becoming her boxing trainer.

Martin reportedly helped Leah to mentally prepare for life as a RHONY cast member, before she came on the show.

She told Bravo:

I had to make things right with some of the women. I went to Martin to help me prepare for that, and he did. He gave me a good talking to, and kind of helped me see maybe where my faults were. And you know, sometimes with these women, you just have to be the bigger person.”

Martin and Leah: Boxing friendship

Martin has been Leah’s boxing trainer for several years, and it’s not just in the ring that they have a close friendship.

He guided her through her pre-RHONY career, and even gave the reality star a nickname – the Mighty McSweeney.

Believing that boxing is not necessarily just about fighting, he has advised her throughout her daily life and friendships with co-stars.

Leah said:

It’s easy to get drawn into a fight. But you don’t want to fight, you want to box. These women get into fights, and it’s hard feelings and stuff like that. Why? At the end of the day, you’re not angry at somebody. You’re defiant.

