Who is Mary Cosby? Net worth, age and church of RHOSLC star!

The Bravo star appears to be wealthy – like her co-stars – who all represent religious beliefs such as Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal.

They are usually filmed attending parties, enjoying events together, or hanging out, but sometimes their personalities can clash.

Let’s find out how much RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby is worth, as well as her age and the church she regularly attends.

Who is Mary Cosby?

Mary is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and other businesses.

The deal for her to take over the family business was for her to marry her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

The couple have since been married for 20 years and have a teenage son.

She is also an entrepreneur, philanthropist, event specialist and spiritual leader, and works with clothing and beauty store Marimarta Perfumeria.

What is Mary Cosby’s net worth?

$5 million

She is reportedly the richest Salt Lake City housewife, sharing the same net worth as Lisa Barlow.

Considering she inherited her family’s empire, there’s no surprise that she is one of the two wealthiest members of the RHOSLC cast.

Mary took on a million-dollar fortune left behind by her grandma, after she suddenly died of a heart attack in 1997.

Which church does Mary Cosby own?

Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City

Mary’s grandmother founded the church in the late 1960s.

She is now the church’s first lady and an evangelist, owning the services attended by hundreds of people.

The RHOSLC star has helped to run the church for over two decades, and has preached there ever since she inherited the place.

