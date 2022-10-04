









Anya Firestone is one of six American women whose daily lives in Paris are being documented for the new Bravo reality series Real Girlfriends in Paris.

As they navigate the excitement of living in a new city and all the romantic rendezvous that come along with it, viewers are keen to find out more about the broadcaster’s latest reality stars.

Reality Titbit takes a deep dive into the life of Anya Firestone to explore her age, who her parents are, how to find her on Instagram, and more…

Who is Anya Firestone?

Anya is an art historian who is licensed by the French government to give tours of historical and cultural venues throughout Paris.

She is one of six American ex-pats living in Paris being followed by cameras for Bravo show Real Girlfriends in Paris.

The show, which premiered on September 5, also stars Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure and Victoria Zito.

The reality show follows them as they get to know new love interests, go through career changes and navigate conflicts in their friendships.

And Anya is hoping her inclusion on the show will “open people’s minds to art and culture”.

She told Today: “I am so passionate about French culture. It’s like I was born French in another life. To be able to be given a platform to express myself as an art theorist…we haven’t seen an art philosopher on Bravo before.

“A philosopher can be quirky, drink champagne, go out with her girlfriends and defy a stereotype. I’m proud of who I am. I’m not what people might think immediately when they look at us.”

Anya hails from New York.

Is Anya Firestone in a relationship?

The official Bravo site describes Anya as “an artistic, bubbly and resilient woman who loves all things French culture”.

It also states that she’s engaged to a man named Mathieu Rasset and that they live together with their pet dog, whose name is Zsa Zsa.

Matthieu works as a data scientist and luxury business specialist in France.

It’s reported the couple met in a bar at the Ritz Paris five years ago.

Anya’s bio continues: “She has lived in Paris on and off for the last decade, has a master’s degree in French cultural studies, and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris.

“As an inventive hostess, she often has gatherings and weekly Shabbat dinners in her Parisian apartment that she shares with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their precious pup, Zsa Zsa.

“Anya exudes her quirky personality everywhere she goes, and her affectionate presence makes her the go-to shoulder to lean on when the ladies are feeling homesick or needing advice.”

What is Anya Firestone’s age?

Anya was born in New York in 1995, meaning she either has or will turn 27 by the end of 2022.

She hasn’t shared any more specific details about when her birthday is.

Who are Anya Firestone’s parents?

Anya’s dad is Itzy Firestone. He’s 69 years old an an actor at the National Yiddish Theatre, according to his Linkedin profile.

Anya’s mom is named Ibi Kaufman. Also 69, she is a film and stage actress.

Ibi has two credits to her name on IMDb, in 1985 movie Walls of Glass and in 1988 film Last Rites.

Ibi and Itzy are divorced and it’s thought that Anya is their only child.

Follow Anya Firestone

Anya is on Instagram under the handle @afireinparis and she has a big following of 10.2k people.

She describes herself as an art and culture theorist and says she’s a licensed museum lecturer.

On her page, you’ll find stunning shots taken around Paris showing her in various stunning outfits and locations.

Her content makes it clear just how much she loves the city she lives in.

