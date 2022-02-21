Meet Below Deck’s Tom Pearson who loves the water more than land











Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is ready to set sail, with fresh and familiar faces hitting our screens tonight!

The Below Deck spin-off show is returning once again with the latest drama unfolding aboard Parsifal III. The trailer for the new season looks as juicy as ever, and Bravo has promised a sea-worthy viewing.

Tom Pearson is a new deckhand on the 180-foot long luxury sailing yacht, and he isn’t holding back for anybody. Reality Titbit has found out more about Tom, including where he is from and what to expect from him on the show.

Who is Tom Pearson?

Hailing from The Lake District, Tom is ‘GB born and bread’. Growing up here is what led to Tom’s love for the water, he would spend his days on the lake doing water sports and riding speed boats.

Tom has not revealed his age, however, he looks to be in his 20/30s. His hobbies include surfing, playing golf and being a social butterfly, and meeting new people.

Tom Pearson on Below Deck

The Bravo star is making his reality television debut tonight, and warned followers in his announcement post saying: “strap on your seatbelts because it gets crazy”.

During the season 3 teaser, we see Tom cozy up to fellow cast member Ashley, and it seems there could be a new romance on the cards as Tom said: “Ashley is smokin'”. However, this is where the drama may unfold as the teaser also showed Ashley getting close to Gary.

His experience in the industry means he is ready than ever for the demands of the guests aboard the sailing yacht. It also seems that Tom could be this season’s party boy, as he said: “When it’s time to let loose it’s time to let loose”.

Below Deck: A sneek peak into Tom’s Instagram

As always, viewers of Below Deck viewers are desperate to see more of the new crew members.

Tom has 2,859 followers on his account, which we’re sure will increase after tonight’s season premiere. The Bravo star updates followers on all the latest in his life as a deckhand.

He has shared multiple stunning photos of his life in the Lakes, from long walks to riding the waves, The Lake District really does have it all. Tom is also a dog-dad to cocker spaniel Lily, who has her own Instagram (@lilyinthelakes) where her life as a pup is documented for fans to follow.

