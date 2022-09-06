









Six glamorous American women are making up the Real Girlfriends in Paris cast on Bravo, as they travel to the romantic French city and lap up a whole new experience. Let’s get to know them on Instagram.

Adja Toure, Margaux Lignel, Emily Gorelik, Kacey Margo, Anya Firestone, Victoria Zito are expats who make up the new series’ line-up, and bring all the entertainment viewers need – full of love and friendship during their extended city stay.

We found the stars on Instagram. Let’s start with Adja, a high achiever with an Ivy League degree from Cornell. Having visited Paris growing up, she has dreamt of returning as an adult, and her photos show just how passionate she is.

View Instagram Post

Adja Toure

With her family scattered across the country, Adja, 24, has always felt at home in France. Fatigued by her current job, Adja begins to consider a career pivot into the beauty space and even takes a spin in the dating world.

The founder of Atelier Toure, she can be followed on Instagram at @adjadjadjadja. She graduated from Cornell Hotel School in 2017 and is now a New York-based home chef who runs her own home account, @labellequicuisine.

She worked as a merchandiser at Walmart from October 2018 to February 2020 in New York. Adja now loves Paris, but only visited once as a child. Despite this, she always had a drive to head back to the city.

Margaux Lignel

Margaux has been educated at some of the best schools in the world, including the American School in Paris, FIT and the Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design. She was born to French parents living in New York.

The Bravo TV personality spent most of her formative years traveling back and forth to Paris before she recently moved into a new apartment in the fifth arrondissement. She is now situated across New York, Los Angeles and France.

Her father Jean is a former newspaper publisher and art collector, and Margaux is just as motivated when it comes to her career. She has had internships, including a styling role at Giovanna Battaglia, and BUREAU BETAK.

Follow Margaux at @margauxlignel.

Emily Gorelik

Born and raised in New Jersey, Emily Gorelik visited France while attending NYU and decided she was going to stay. She has lived in Paris for two years and while still perfecting her French, she prides herself on dating the city’s boys.

Emily is pursuing a degree in luxury design management with the dream of bringing her mom’s interior design brand to Paris. Spoiler: She is presented with a once-in-a-lifetime fashion internship on Real Girlfriends in Paris!

She jokily describes herself as “real life Emily in Paris” who works for New York City and Miami-based firm Interior Productions, a company that has been running for more than 30 years.

Follow Emily at @emilyg.

Kacey Margo

Kacey is a Southern California native who traveled to Paris while taking time off for a semester in college. She quickly fell in love with the culture and secured a temporary role as an English teacher in a French classroom.

The instability of her work situation has forced her to bounce between Paris, Los Angeles and New York for a few years, and although she is determined to stay, the star has been facing complications with her visa.

With at least 177K on TikTok, the jet-setter has a puppy who she gives a cuddle before heading back to France, and has a close family who have paid her visits while living in the City of Lights.

Follow Kacey at @kaceymargo.

Anya Firestone

Anya has lived in Paris on and off for the last decade, has a master’s degree in French cultural studies, and is licensed by the French government to give tours at every historical and cultural venue in Paris.

As an inventive hostess, she often has gatherings and weekly Shabbat dinners in her Parisian apartment that she shares with her fiancé, Mathieu, and their precious pup, Zsa Zsa.

The art and culture theorist is also an art critic and brand collaboration specialist, and is the founder of cultural branding and events firm Maison Firestone.

Follow Anya on Instagram for more updates at afireinparis.

Victoria Zito

Fashion designer Victoria was born and raised in Texas, but now resides across Los Angeles and Paris. She came out about being bisexual on Real Girlfriends in Paris and has recently gotten divorced.

Victoria was always encouraged by her mother to stay close to home and stick to what she knows. With a burning passion for fashion, though, Victoria moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons.

She is currently the head designer at nascent fashion brand Chloe Colette, and is ready to start a new chapter and focus on herself and explore all the romantic opportunities Paris has to offer.

Follow Victoria at @victorialzito on Instagram.

View Instagram Post

WATCH REAL GIRLFRIENDS IN PARIS ON BRAVO MONDAYS AT 10/9C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK