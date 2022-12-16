Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles released its second episode on December 15 and it saw Tracy Tutor’s friend Cailin Wunder vying for Diane Keaton’s Beverly Hills house.

The Thursday episode was quite an interesting one. It saw real estate agent Tracy selling Hollywood’s famed actor and director Diane’s luxurious Beverly Hills home.

The house was previously featured in Architectural Digest’s 2008 issue.

Moreover, audiences also got to meet Tracy’s friend Cailin Shannon Wunder.

Tracy helps Cailin purchase her dream home on Million Dollar Listing

The new episode entitled The First Husband’s Club, sees Tracy informing her friend that Diane’s Beverly Hills home is up for sale again.

Architectural Digest previously described it as a Spanish Revival Colonial house. Their website notes that the house was designed by California architect Ralph Flewelling in the 1920s. He is also responsible for other Los Angeles landmarks like the fountain at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards.

Tracy and Cailin take a tour of the house and the latter is impressed as soon as they enter the property. It has a beautiful courtyard with a fountain in the middle.

It also has kids’ rooms as well which Cailin loves. Additionally, it still has the famous swing on which Diane sat when she was featured on the cover of AD all those years ago.

Cailin initially put in an offer of $16.1 million but agreed to pay $16.5 million.

Cailin does her cat voice on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles

From the Bravo show, we know that Tracy met Cailin during a previous listing and became her agent. The two also become friends.

In the new episode, we see Tracy making arrangements for Cailin to buy Diane’s Roxbury home.

In a promo clip, we saw Cailin arrive with her cat. The client talks to her client in a high-pitched voice and her words sound like gibberish.

“That’s the only voice I can talk to her in,” Cailin says.

After Cailin’s introduction on the show, Tracy says in a confessional, “She can do the cat voice from f******* France and Kimmy (the cat) is gonna hear it.”

Cailin also reveals that her kitty is only four months in her cat voice.

Cailin’s Instagram is an ode to her love of cats

Tracy’s friend and Million Dollar Listings: Los Angeles guest star Cailin has over a thousand followers on Instagram.

She recently shared a string of stories showing her different cats as she talks to all of them in her cat voice.

Her Instagram also features pictures of her family and kids. From her Instagram, we know that Cailin is a mom of three children whom she shares with her husband Seth Wunder.

WATCH MILLION DOLLAR LISTING: LOS ANGELES ON BRAVO EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know