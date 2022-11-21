









Camille Lamb is the latest addition to the Below Deck Season 10 cast and we have got all the details about her!

Below Deck is back with another Season and people will get to see a new face amid the old crowd, but don’t worry, we have got all the information about who this new cast member is.

The show is all set to kick off in a couple of days and people can expect some entertainment and drama.

Who is Camille Lamb?

Camille is the new deckhand/stew who will be joining the cast of Season 10. She is no stranger to the small screen as prior to appearing on this show, she had competed on American Idol Season 19.

As per Bravo, she auditioned in San Diego and managed to win the judges with her nightingale voice.

She managed to reach the Top 64 and continued to perform her best while she was there. Unfortunately, her journey was cut short as she could not make it to the Top 24.

After returning from American Idol, Camille decided to retrace her roots and found herself falling in love all over again with yachting.

A look at her yachting career

Camielle has always felt connected to the sea as she comes from a family of merchant mariners. Her yachting career began on the Virgin Island but she managed to gain quite a bit of experience by working in Los Angeles and Miami.

While one would think that things can get a bit stressful with dual roles, Camille sees it as motivation.

Her Instagram explored

Camille has been quite active on social media and has over 9k followers on the platform.

She goes by the username @camillelambb. Her Instagram bio does give a deep dive into her various professions as Camille points out that she is a singer, Bravo TV cast member, 5th generation seafarer, and songwriter.

At the same time, she has been using her platform to tease her latest arrival to the show. To add to this, her photos also give a glimpse of her life on the sea.

If you wish to follow Camille, you can do so by clicking here.

