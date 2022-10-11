









Since his debut on Below Deck Mediterranean, Eric Costen has become one of the most talked-about charter guests thanks to his sunny personality. The funny man teased The Wellington Crew with no tip at the end of the charter before proceeding to gift them a hefty $20,000.

When he walked off the boat, Eric gave the crew an invite to his home in Malibu. Viewers instantly took to Eric and want to know more about the entrepreneur. Let’s take a look.

Eric Costen from Below Deck Med has a rich family background

The Malibu Times reports Eric’s late father, Lloyd, was considered the 47th richest person in Malibu, California, which is a pretty big deal. He was chief executive of skincare brand Neutrogena.

Online reports indicate that before his death in 2017, Lloyd was worth almost $600 million (£540 million). And although that would see his son set for life, that didn’t stop Eric from wanting to forge his own career path.

Lloyd became chief executive of Neutrogena in 1982 and the Costen family will have lived a life in which luxury charters in the Mediterranean are likely to be nothing new for Eric.

Eric built a name for himself

With a trust fund like that, Eric could have lived a comfortable life thanks to his late father’s money but he chose not to as he wanted to forge his own path in life.

During Captain Sandy’s tip-sheet meeting, Eric was listed as an entrepreneur who recently sold a company they predict he could have made millions from.

Vulture reports Eric worked closely with Princeton Review and sold the Los Angles franchise of the college prep company.

Eric’s Instagram

Despite agreeing to be on a reality TV show, Eric keeps his personal information pretty private. There are no details in his Instagram bio, which is the only public social media platform Eric has at the moment.

Eric’s Instagram feed is full of photos of him with friends, his adorable dog, and his time on Below Deck Mediterranean. He appears to be an active and busy guy with many people around him who clearly love his personality as much as we do.

Monsters And Critics reports one of Eric’s former assistants, DC Douglas, described working for him as like “working for a frat guy.”

