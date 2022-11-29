Grace Lilly is one of the cast members on Bravo’s new reality series, Southern Hospitality. She has a rivalry with co-star Maddi Reese, works as a VIP concierge and moved to Charleston during grade school.

The series follows Southern Charm’s Leva Bonaparte as she manages her employees. One of them is Grace, as well as Maddi, Mikel Simmons, Mia Alario, Joe Bradley, Lucía Peña, Will Culp, Emmy Sharrett, TJ Dinch and Bradley Carter.

Let’s get to know Grace, from what she’s like on Instagram to how she ended up working for Leva at her luxury restaurant and bar, Bourbon N’ Bubbles. And of course, Leva follows Grace on social media.

Grace Lilly on Southern Hospitality

Grace has lived in South Carolina since she was a child, but she was born in Kentucky. Though Grace has called Charleston home for 14 years, she finds the city to be “too small” at times, which is why she travels often.

She also calls herself a “fashionista” and “wanderer,” who has travelled to the likes of Greece, Mexico, and New York, to name just a few places she’s paid a visit. Her mom describes her as a “genetic explosion or something special.”

The star currently lives with her mom, having moved back to Charleston recently. She was previously best friends with Maddi, who now works as VIP manager at nightclub Republic – where Grace started working four years ago.

Bravo star’s career and background

According to her bio, Grace is “guided by her beliefs in astrology and mysticism” — which can affect her career schedule. She said that the Scorpio full moon, lunar eclipse, and Friday the 13th made her late for work.

Grace isn’t just a VIP concierge at Bourbon & Bubbles and Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, where she works late nights, but is also a model. She also advises, “Dress to impress, be professional,” and to not date your co-workers.

The Bravo star walked the runway at Miami Swim Week, has posed for a shoot taken by photographer J Michael Walker, and is often pictured in her bikini when it comes to her modelling career.

Meet Grace on Instagram

Grace went Instagram official with her Charleston-based boyfriend and musician William “Liam” Gann, shortly after Halloween. In her bio, she proudly states that she has a “vibe you can’t find anywhere else.”

Looking at her social media, Grace revealed that her first ever apartment on her own was in Tulum, Mexico, adding in May 2021 that she felt “excited to start my new journey in Charleston” ahead of her Bravo appearance.

With over 11K followers on Instagram, Grace is usually on the beach, attending a party or working. Her boyfriend revealed that they “met and started dating after they filmed this season” and therefore he won’t be appearing.

