









Jacqueline Blake is officially joining the Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 as a friend of the show. Alongside all six of the last season’s housewives, she will be making her debut alongside OG housewife Charisse Jackson Jordan.

Premiering on October 9th, the season is juicier than ever. From the appearance of Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas to a feud between Charisse and Karen, Jacqueline is set to be among the housewives for the upcoming drama.

She will be introduced as Mia’s friend, but some fans had no idea who she was in the recent trailer. Let’s get to know all there is to know about Jacqueline as she gets ready to make her first appearance.

Meet RHOP newbie Jacqueline

Jacqueline is set to become RHOP’s season 7 newbie, as Mia’s friend. The mom-of-two attended the cast trip to Miami and has been spotted filming with the reality TV stars for the upcoming season.

The business owner describes herself as a “manifestor”, and often attends her daughter’s cheerleading competitions. Although she is clearly career-driven, the newbie said there is “nothing she loves more than being a mother.”

Since her father passed away, Jacqueline has been sharing his wisdom, revealing that he taught her to live and be happy. Mia told her friend that she felt “so proud” of Jacqueline that she “doesn’t know what to do.”

Her friendship with Mia Thornton

Mia and Jacqueline have been close friends for a while, to the point where the latter was brought onto the Bravo show. Although there are photos of them together on Jacqueline’s social media, they recently unfollowed each other.

She commented on Jacqueline’s photo of them, posted in April, with: “Naughty and nice!” Jacqueline responded by asking, “Who’s the naughty one?” Their friendship has been ongoing for 22 years. Mia wrote to her friend:

Love you beyond measure & fortunate to have you in my life. You push me, hold me accountable, and inspire me to remain humble and authentic. Always there to save me from my meltdowns without judgment or reasoning — you simply remind me it’s ok to be human cry but to get my big energy Gangsta ass back up.

According to Everything Housewives, the two are thought to have fallen out in June. Jacqueline is now close friends with Karen Huger, who Mia has a brief feud with during season 7, before patching things up.

Jacqueline’s career and family

Jacqueline runs her own business, as the CEO of Ava & Blakely (VA-HR Consulting). The HR director and business developer lists herself as working in the health and beauty industry on Instagram.

She juggles her busy working life with being a mom to two young girls, who she named her company by. Yep, one of her daughters is called Ava, while the other is Blakely, who both have American, Sierra Leone and Filipino ancestry.

All Star Cheerleader Ava is the eldest, with dreams of becoming an actress when she is older, while “baby boss” Blakely, who was born in Maryland, is the youngest of Jacqueline’s two children.

