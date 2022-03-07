Meet Joyce Jones, aka Mama Joyce from Kandi and the gang













As the iconic Kandi Burruss from the Real Housewives of Atlanta launches Bravo show Kandi & The Gang, we have been reintroduced to her legendary mother Joyce Jones, aka Mama Joyce.

Mama Joyce captivated audiences when we met her in the earlier seasons of RHOA. However, fans have become even more obsessed after she made her debut on the new show. Mama Joyce is known for being the life and soul of the party and has been described by Bravo as having “all the tea”.

Although Mama Joyce may have all the tea in terms of Atlanta, Reality Titbit has “all the tea” on Joyce. Keep reading to find out more about the legend herself.

Mama Joyce. Picture: Mama Joyce Wants Carmon To Take A Lie Detector Test | Real Housewives of Atlanta

Who is Mama Joyce?

Joyce Jones is the mother of Kandi Burruss, who is now Joyce’s only child after her son Patrick passed away when he was just 21 years old.

Mama Joyce is 72 and will celebrate her 73rd on 8 November 2022. Although she’s in her 70s, she doesn’t act or look like it! Joyce comes from a huge family and is just one of 14 children.

The reality star has been noted as a hard worker by her family and used to work as a telecommunications professor before she had to retire early following spinal surgery.

Kandi has let her fans know many times how hard her mother worked and has credited her mom for helping her become the successful businesswoman she is today.

Mama Joyce has impeccable style

Who says style has to diminish with age? Not Mama Joyce, that’s for sure, as she is recognised by fans for her incredible style and fashion sense at 72 years old.

Mama Joyce is always dressed from head to toe in designer togs, sequins or just plain stunning outfits as well as always having her face made up and hair to the nines.

Style is clearly very important to her and, for her 70th birthday, Kandi threw her mom an amazing party where she rocked up dressed from head to toe in sequins and sparkles.

The trendy mom blew fans away with her gold sequinned body-con dress and matching hoops she paired with a beautiful face of make-up and a cinnamon afro.

Fans went wild for her look and she even had an outfit change halfway through the night.

Mama Joyce ‘meal ticket’ moans shut down

During previous seasons of RHOA, some fans have accused Mama Joyce of using Kandi as a “meal ticket” but those accusations were quickly shut down when she revealed to Ebony magazine she always uses her own money. Although she’s retired, Mama Joyce receives disability allowance and social security as well as renting out her second property.

Kandi is very supportive of her mother and says she only helps when she needs to, explaining:

She made sure I was good growing up. I’m going to make sure she’s good [now]. Kandi Burruss

