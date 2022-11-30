Bravo’s new reality show Love Without Borders cast includes six singletons, Danna Richards, Aaron Motacek, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk. So, who are the contestants?

With a similar format to the daring show Married at First Sight, the Love Without Borders cast will be stepping blindly onto a plane to an unknown overseas destination to be paired with their supposedly “perfect” life partner.

By the end of the experiment for love, they will have to make an all important decision: to leave life as they knew it behind and start over for love, or simply to return to their previous life. Let’s meet the Love Without Borders cast.

Arica Angelo

Arica is a dating and relationship coach and expert who has worked in her role for over 14 years. She is in the top ten relationship coaches, as per her Instagram bio (@thearicaangelo), and has 126,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Based in the French Riviera, Arica offers coaching sessions and sells online programs, such as Boundaries: How to Trust Yourself in Relationships and Vulnerability: The Ultimate Guide to Creating Powerful Connections.

Now, she is the host of Bravo’s Love Without Borders. Her overall mission when it comes to her career is to “equip and empower you to connect intimately, first with yourself and your relationships,” as her YouTube states.

Aaron Motacek

Aaron is a 31-year-old optometrist, has limited dating options in his hometown of Fargo, North Dakota. Although he knows he must make a drastic choice to find love, leaving his close-knit family won’t be easy.

Being in a loving relationship is a priority for the contestant, who decided to leave his comfortable life and his brother’s optometry practice behind. Follow Love Without Borders star Aaron on Instagram at @aaronmotacek.

Spoilers: Dr. Aaron currently performs eye exams at Virtue Eye Care’s Walmart location, and quickly returned to resume his job there following an “overseas trip” in June earlier this year.

Danna Richards on Love Without Borders

Danna is a songwriter, singer and YouTuber. With almost 60,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, she often videos her adventurous life as a globetrotter who travels the world in her van – which she built by herself in seven days!

The female van lifer even has a music studio including a piano inside her vehicle. A 38-year-old musician, she knows a thing or two about risky ventures and originally comes from The Livingston, Montana.

She has already given up her traditional home to take in the country’s wide open spaces in her retrofitted Sprinter van. Danna is now ready to start a family and willing to give up her home on the road for one that’s completely unknown.

Philip Michael Thomas Jr

Based in Atlanta, Philip is a musician on the rise. He has experienced a lot in the local dating scene. Now, he’s decided to focus on finding a real relationship. During his time on Love Without Borders, he meets up with Carmen.

He’s been single for seven months and celibate for four. This way, he believes he could clear his mind and create space for the loving relationship he hopes is just around the corner — or around the globe.

From Atlanta, you can follow Philip at @thephilipmichael on Instagram. He started performing at a young age in musical theatres and choirs. Since then, he has signed a deal with The Exclusives (formerly Move Sumthin’ Productions).

Naeem Thompson

Naeem is an easy-going social worker and psychotherapist who works with middle school students and lives just outside Houston. He considers himself a big kid at heart and is ready to have children of his own.

While suffering from a hard-hitting case of Covid-19, he received a message from God telling him to re-examine his relationships with women, find a wife, and settle down. Naeem is now more than ready to change his ways.

Describing himself as an “emotion coach” on Instagram, he is also a brother, friend, uncle and son who loves pizza. During Love Without Borders, Naeem meets up with a woman called Chandra.

Love Without Borders cast: Gurleen Virk

Gurleen is a 28-year-old program manager who is fiercely independent and has grown weary of San Diego’s hook-up culture. She knows what she wants and is ready to share her life with someone ready to commit for the long haul.

However, doing so means leaving her beloved dogs behind. You can follow Gurleen on Instagram at @morewithgurl, where it is clear she is passionate about human rights and is a keen traveller, having visited Mexico and Costa Rica.

She has worked in responsible innovation for Google for over seven years, which included a temporary assignment supporting Google’s Global Head of Civil Rights. Previously, Gurleen worked as a legal assistant at law firms.

