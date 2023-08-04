Rod Razavi on Southern Charm season 9 is one of three newbies joining the Bravo show. He is best friends with fellow new star Jarrett Thomas, while Rod and Olivia get romancing. Who is Rod?

Computer programmer Rod is already making serious moves on Southern Charm by kissing Olivia Flowers on a bench before proceeding to tell Austin Kroll he’s all set to ask her out on a date. We found out all you need to know about Rod, from his own computing business, to where he and Olivia stand today.

Credit: Southern Charm/Bravo

Meet newbie Rod Razavi

Rod Razavi joins Southern Charm season 9 as a new cast member. He is new to the group but has lived in Charleston for more than 18 years. Per his official Bravo bio, Rod “considers himself to be a true Southern gentleman.”

He is also a self-proclaimed social butterfly, making friends everywhere he goes. Rod is a “private figure” according to his Instagram bio and is passionate about playing tennis. He recently celebrated an annual Father’s Day game at work!

Of Persian heritage, Rod is often seen hanging out with friends and described his Southern Charm debut as a “real ride” in his Instagram Story. He’s a Charleston staple who regularly hits the town or a rooftop bar with friends.

Rod and Olivia on Southern Charm

Rod Razavi and Olivia Flowers smooch on a park bench before he plans to take her out on a date. He tells Austin Kroll, who has dated Olivia, “I’ve been out with Olivia,” to which he responds: “So you’re saying you’re going to ask her out?”

Since the trailer came out, there have been no confirmations or pictures to signify that Rod and Olivia took their romance further. Rod appears to have become friendly with co-star Taylor Ann Green.

Inside his computer programming job

Rod is the director of integrations and conversions at Zuri Group in Charleston, South Carolina. He graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2005 and has since worked at WhatIfSports.com and Blackbaud.

Specializing in T-SQL programming and performing legacy database conversions, Rod is also the director of ChemoCars, which he joined in 2017, four years after he started his role at Zuri Group.

He’s been at the nonprofit ChemoCars for six years, which provides free Uber and Lyft rides to cancer patients who are going to chemotherapy, since 2017.

Previously, Rod worked as a data analyst and developer and was a computer technician back in 2003. And he’s got a sporty side to him as he played in his university’s Men’s Varsity Tennis team!

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 14