Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is back for season 14, and episode 2 introduced us to client Cailin, who has a well-known husband, Seth Wunder.

In the second episode, we see real estate agent Tracy Tutor show her friend Cailin her dream home, which happened to be none other than Diane Keaton’s.

We were introduced to Cailin on the show, but who is her husband Seth Wunder?

Who is Seth Wunder?

Seth Wunder, CFA, is the Chief Investment Officer of Acorns. Acorns is an American financial technology and financial services company based in Irvine, California that specializes in micro-investing and Robo-investing.

The company has become the largest subscription service in U.S. consumer finance, serving 4.6 million everyday Americans.

According to a biography on The BlockChain Show podcast, Seth also founded Los Angeles-based black-and-white Capital LP as its sole Portfolio Manager in May 2016, with assets at a peak greater than one billion dollars.

Seth has been in the investment community for over 20 years and started his career in the late 90s as an equity analyst.

Seth does have an Instagram account, however, at the time of writing, the account is private.

Seth’s wife found her dream home on Million Dollar Listing

Seth’s wife Cailin, had her eyes on her dream home, which belonged to American actress Diane Keaton.

Previously, when the house was out for listing, Cailin had made an offer for it, but someone else made a bigger offer and ended up buying the home.

However, this time Cailin was in luck. As soon as Million Dollar Listing agent and friend Tracy heard about the house being back on the market, she let Cailin know.

Seth and Cailin have three children together, so she was thrilled when she saw the kids’ rooms. This and everything else was enough for Cailin to put down an offer of $16.5 million.

Tracy wants Cailin to get her own show

Cailin entertained fans when she appeared in the Million Dollar Listing episode, especially when she started talking to her beloved cats, and fans weren’t the only ones entertained.

Speaking about her friend to TV Insider, Tracy said: “We had such a fun time filming this together. I told her after that, “If you don’t get your own show out of this, we’re doing something wrong.”

“She is great TV. If she doesn’t end up as the bartender on Watch What Happens Live, I’ll be shocked.”

Maybe we’ll see Seth Wunder on screen sometime soon!

