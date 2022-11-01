Meet the cast of Below Deck Adventure on Instagram











Below Deck Adventure is all set to come back to the Bravo screens and we have all the details about the new cast members and where you can find them on Instagram!

Those who have seen Below Deck in the past would know that there is never a dull moment on the show and the same can be expected out of the upcoming Season.

With some old faces coming back, there are a couple of new ones that the fans will get to see.

Meet the cast of Below Deck Adventure

Following are the cast members who will be seen in the upcoming Season of the show:

Captain Kerry Titheradge

Captain Kerry Titheradge will be leading the ship and brings with him over 30 years of experience. The show is definitely going to test his leadership skills as he overcomes daily struggles.

While he keeps himself busy at work, he does not compromise on relaxing and spending time with his family. His Instagram is definitely proof of that.

Faye Clarke

Faye is the chief stew who first started off in the corporate industry. However, once she stepped into the yachting world there was no turning back for her.

Along with following her passion she also owns a company of her own called The Salt Beef Shack, which has been a successful experience on its own.

Lewis Lupton

Lewis is a graduate of the United Kingdom Sailing Academy and has a lot of knowledge and love for the sea.

His social media gives a glimpse of his daily life where he allows followers to follow him through his daily life.

Oriana Schneps

As per Express, Oriana’s love for the sea dates back to the time she was in school as she started working at the aquarium in Boston while she was still a student.

She also participated in a scuba diving research expedition in the Bahamas and went on to pursue yachting.

Jessica Condy

Going by the name “Wanderlust Chef,” Jessica is a certified nutrition coast and a specialist in Mediterranean and Asian-Fusion cuisine.

She loves to travel and is not afraid to try out the various cuisines that the world has to offer.

Kyle Dickard

Kyle has always followed his heart and due to this he never looked back when he decided to leave his home at 19 to travel the world.

His Instagram is a book into his life that shows him living some of his best moments. He discovered yachting in the Bahamas and now has more than five years of experience that he is bringing to the show.

Kasie Faddah

Kasie lives in Costa Rica and loves adventure as much as she loves the sea. She grew up in the Mormon church but decided to explore outside which eventually pushed her to start her own journey.

Michael Gilman

Michael is a Long Island resident and was studying computer science before he decided to switch paths and explore the sea.

While he might be new to the world of yachting the journey to the sea is not something that scares him.

Nathan Morley

Nathan has been working in the sea ever since he was 18. It all started when he jokingly asked a captain for a job. Once he got it, he never looked back and has been working in the industry ever since then.

