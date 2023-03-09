Top Chef is back for season 20, and this time it’s a World All-Stars lineup with your favorite past contestants competing from across the globe, so of course, we found their Instagrams so you don’t have to.

The Bravo show has many spin-offs around the world, so it only makes sense to bring them all together for the 20th season, and we’re sure it’s going to be the most intense yet in the ultimate culinary showdown.

We take a look at the 16 winners and finalists competing for that all-important Top Chef top spot.

Meet the Top Chef season 20 World All-Stars contestants on Instagram

Samuel Albert – winner, Top Chef France Season 10 (@samuelalbert_chef)

– winner, Top Chef France Season 10 (@samuelalbert_chef) Luciana Berry – winner, Top Chef Brazil Season 2 (@lucianaberry)

– winner, Top Chef Brazil Season 2 (@lucianaberry) Sara Bradley – finalist, Top Chef Season 16 (@chefsarabradley)

– finalist, Top Chef Season 16 (@chefsarabradley) Dawn Burrell – finalist, Top Chef Season 18 (@chefdawnburrell)

– finalist, Top Chef Season 18 (@chefdawnburrell) Ali Ghzawi – winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 3 (@alighzawi)

– winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 3 (@alighzawi) Tom Goetter – finalist, Top Chef Germany Season 1 (@chefs_white)

– finalist, Top Chef Germany Season 1 (@chefs_white) Nicole Gomes – winner, Top Chef Canada Season 5: All-Stars (@chefngomes)

– winner, Top Chef Canada Season 5: All-Stars (@chefngomes) Victoire Gouloubi – finalist, Top Chef Italy Season 2

– finalist, Top Chef Italy Season 2 Charbel Hayek – winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 5 (@charbel.hayek1)

– winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 5 (@charbel.hayek1) Buddha Lo – winner, Top Chef Season 19 (@buddha__lo)

– winner, Top Chef Season 19 (@buddha__lo) Dale McKay – winner, Top Chef Canada Season 1 (@chefdalemackay)

– winner, Top Chef Canada Season 1 (@chefdalemackay) May Phattanant Thongthong – finalist, Top Chef Thailand Season 1 (@maymonkeychef)

– finalist, Top Chef Thailand Season 1 (@maymonkeychef) Begoña Rodrigo – winner, Top Chef Spain Season 1 (@ucancallmebego)

– winner, Top Chef Spain Season 1 (@ucancallmebego) Gabriel Rodriguez – winner, Top Chef Mexico Season 2 (@chefgabrielias)

– winner, Top Chef Mexico Season 2 (@chefgabrielias) Amar Santana – finalist, Top Chef Season 13 (@bbamars)

– finalist, Top Chef Season 13 (@bbamars) Sylwia Stachyra– winner, Top Chef Poland Season 7 (@sylwia_stachyra_top_chef)

Where is Top Chef World All Stars taking place?

For the first time ever, the entire series will be filmed abroad in London.

The Bravo show has many international spin-offs, so this time, winners and finalists from all over the globe will be competing together in the UK.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times on the location switch-up, Tom Colicchio said: “London also has a very high population of immigrant cultures and different ethnicities. That is a great playground for the chefs to shop and cook in.”

Who won Top Chef season 19?

Buddha Lo won Top Chef season 19, and he’ll be back to try and defend her title in the All-Stars series.

He resides in New York, however, hails from Port Douglas, Australia.

The star has also lived in London where he worked at the three-star Michelin restaurant Gordon Ramsay, working under Chef Clare Smyth and Chef Matt Abe.

WATCH TOP CHEF WORLD ALL STARS ON BRAVO FROM MARCH 9