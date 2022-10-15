Meet the Winter House season 2 cast as Bravo stars enjoy snowy vacation











Winter House is back for season 2 with a brand new cast of Bravo stars heading off to spend two weeks together on a snowy vacation in Vermont.

Fans can expect hookups in the hot tub, shenanigans on the slopes, and plenty of drama between the stars of Summer House and Southern Charm.

Bravo said of the show: “When the temperature drops, the drama heats up!

“Embark on the ultimate winter getaway with some of Bravo’s beloved Summer House and Southern Charm cast members and their friends during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont.

“The six-episode series reaches new peaks when this rowdy crew kicks off an epic experience filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans.”

Let’s meet the cast…

Winter House season 2 cast

Amanda Batula

Amanda rose to fame when she joined the cast of Summer House in 2017.

The reality star, 31, hails from New Jersey.

Follow her on Instagram @amandabatula.

Jason Cameron

Jason appeared on Winter House in 2021 and is back for the second series.

Find him on Instagram @jasoncameron13.

Craig Conover

Craig has appeared on Summer House, Southern Charm and Winter House.

He’s also an actor who appeared in 2018 movie Reprisal.

Romance bloomed between Craig and Paige DeSorbo on the first series of Winter House, and he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year that the second season brought them closer together.

He’s on Instagram @caconover.

Kyle Cooke

Seasoned reality star Kyle has popped up in Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, and is also returning to Winter House for its second season.

He also has an acting credit to his name in 2013 short Across Dystopia.

His Instagram handle is @imkylecooke.

Paige DeSorbo

Paige earned her first acting credit in 2020 in TV series Spare Me.

But like many of her castmates, she was already a reality star before that.

She’s appeared in Summer House, Southern Charm, and was also on the first series of Winter House.

Find her on Instagram @paige_desorbo.

Luke Gulbranson

Viewers might recognize Luke from Kaley Cuoco’s TV series The Flight Attendant.

He’s also acted in short By My Hand and series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and has an upcoming role in Love… Reconsidered.

In reality TV world, he first popped up in Summer House in 2020 and is returning for a second season of Winter House.

Find him on Instagram @lukegulbranson.

Austen Kroll

Austen joined the cast of Southern Charm in 2017, but like many of his co-stars he’s also appeared in Summer House and is back for a second trip to the Winter House.

He said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen: “I feel like Winter House 2 is kind of, you know, the next chapter of that saga… my story with that group.

“So that’s kind of what Winter House 2 was about for me, that next step.”

You can follow him on Instagram @krollthewarriorking.

Ciara Miller

Summer House star Ciara is also returning for a second visit to Winter House.

Find her on Instagram @ciaramiller___.

Rachel Clark

Rachel is a talented florist who’s been named as one of the 35 best people aged under 35 in her industry.

She’s appeared on HBO Max’s Full Bloom, and now Winter House.

Find her on Instagram @dearest.rachel.

Kory Keefer

Kory is another newcomer to the reality TV world.

You can follow him on Instagram @korykeefer.

Jessica Stocker

Jessica is another guest who’ll be showing up in the Winter House for a couple of special appearances.

She’s a real estate agent and you can find her on Instagram @jessicastocker_.

Linsday Hubbard

Lindsay has appeared on Vanderpump Rules, Summer House and has tested out her knowledge on Celebrity Family Feud.

She’s also back for the second season of Winter House with her fiancé Carl Radke – and they pair are so loved up.

Find Lindsay on Instagram @lindshubbs.

Carl Radke

Summer House star Carl is set to make a guest appearance on the second season.

He recently shared an adorable tribute to fiancée Lindsay: “A year ago is when everything started to change in our relationship.

“In the last 12 months we traveled all over and had so many amazing experiences together. Still pinching myself looking back at our Europe trip. We’ve laughed a lot, we’ve cried a lot but most importantly I’ll never stop celebrating my love for you! I’m a lucky man. Take me back 🇫🇷 Je t’aime Sweet Babe #cannesyoubelieveit!.

Lindsay replied: “Ahhh! I love you babe!”

Follow him on Instagram @carlradke.

Tom Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Tom is set to make a special appearance on Winter House.

Outside of reality TV, he’s earned an impressive list of acting credits, starting in Bon Jovi’s music videos for Misunderstood and All About Lovin’ You.

He’s also appeared in movies such as Behind Your Eyes and Scare Us and TV shows like The Other Two and Social Status.

His Instagram handle is @tomsandoval1.

Tom Schwartz

Another Tom from Vanderpump Rules – Schwartz – will also be showing up on Winter House.

Hopefully it doesn’t get confusing with two Toms in the house.

Fans may also recognize Tom from True Blood, when he played a faerie, and from a minor role in Two and a Half Men.

Check him out on Instagram @twschwa.

