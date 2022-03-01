











Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin haven’t stopped calling each other out, whether that’s on Instagram or real life. During Season 12 of RHONJ, the cast members get physical following their online feud…

It’s not the first time the duo have had a heated exchange. The year-long argument turns physical during the March 1st 2022 episode, while discussing unconfirmed rumors that Evan Goldschneider cheated on Jackie Goldschneider.

Drama is usually at the forefront of most of The Real Housewives of New Jersey episodes, and now Melissa and Jennifer’s physical fight is going into the argument history books of the Bravo franchise.

However, IG research shows that Melissa and Jennifer haven’t totally removed each other from their lives, hinting that they repaired their fallout once filming wrapped up.

Melissa and Jennifer’s IG feud

Their beef was at the forefront of the RHONJ 2021 season, when Jennifer put up a since-deleted Instagram post about Melissa selling fake purses in 2018. However, the drama began when Melissa called Jennifer “conniving and fake”.

The publicised feud literally started from an Instagram post ahead of the show’s Season 11 reunion. Ever since, Melissa and Jennifer haven’t ever really seen eye-to-eye.

Melissa had also captioned photos with all of her castmates but Jennifer and wrote:

Probably because she would throw her own mother under the bus for TV. Or if it would make Teresa happy. I’ve been on the show a long time and I know fake and conniving when I see it. When you don’t come for someone at all, and they are constantly trying to put you down and trying to cause riffs in your relationships, that’s a red flag

RHONJ: Their drama turns physical

Melissa and Jennifer get into a heated argument during the March 1st episode of RHONJ. It comes after the group discusses Evan and Jackie’s relationship, which leads to Melissa calling Jennifer a “hater”.

Jennifer denies being a “hater” before adding that she doesn’t care what her co-star has to say. Melissa reacts by bringing up their 2021 beef, and saying that she called her husband Joe a “crook”.

However, Jennifer stuck to her guns and revealed that she only posted about Joe after Melissa called her out before the show’s 2021 reunion. She then called Joe a “little b**ch girl” for commenting on the IG post.

Then before we know it, Melissa says Jennifer’s actions are “disgusting” and gets up out of her seat. The two women then start fighting in front of the cameras, which involves their co-stars trying to break them up.

Are Melissa and Jennifer friends now?

To be frank, Melissa and Jennifer have never been friends. However, since their altercation, Melissa has shown some remorse by saying she’s “not proud” of the physical fight they got involved in.

Melissa has since told E! News that when she gets angry, she stands up to yell, and this time, Jennifer responded by grabbing her arm. Although she didn’t like it, she admits that she regrets not being able to just use her words.

She went on to say she wishes Jennifer had also just used words and not become physical. The RHONJ star has told how the source of much of her stress this season is a family secret coming to light, involving her husband Bill.

The pair both follow each other on Instagram. Melissa even follows a fan account which claims to post about Jennifer’s husband and the Housewife stars, called @jennifer.aydins.husband.

