Melissa's friend Rachel Fuda rumoured as potential new RHONJ S13 cast member













After the chaotic and intense Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, it has already been confirmed that the ladies will be back for another drama-fuelled season next year. The filming for some of the show has already started this month and it’s also been said that we will potentially get not one, not two, but three new housewives.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet by the franchise but one housewife that could be joining the ladies is Melissa Gorga’s friend, Rachel Fuda.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the potential new housewives as well as the ladies from this season who will most likely not be returning to the show. Check it out.

Rachel Fuda rumoured as a new housewife

Fans are already fuelled with excitement at the confirmation of RHONJ season 13 and rumours of new housewives have already begun swirling with Melissa’s close friend Rachel being one of them.

Rachel is from New Jersey and is a proud wife and mom of three – making her the perfect potential housewife.

There isn’t much out there about Rachel however from taking a look at her Instagram we can see that she has Italian heritage and is obsessed with her babies.

Fuda just gave birth to her third baby girl named Guiliana and she also has another girl called Gigi and a boy named Reno.

It is yet to be confirmed if Rachel will be joining the crew but hopefully we will find out soon as she seems like the perfect fit.

Three new women set to join the housewives

Rachel isn’t the only housewife rumoured to be joining next season, in fact, there are two more women set to potentially make an appearance.

Danielle Cabral (Teresa’s friend) and Jennifer Fessler (Margaret’s friend) are reportedly going to make their debut in Season 13 as well. Only time will tell what these women will bring to the table.

Some of the women and other cast members of RHONJ are also planning on leaving the show after the chaos that went down this season so there will definitely be room for some more housewives.

Jackie has been demoted to a “friend of”

On Monday, Dolores’ ex-husband Frank spoke to The Morning Toast and confirmed that Jackie Goldschneider had been demoted to a “friend of” for the show’s next season. He said:

I didn’t know for sure, but I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan [Goldschneider]. And, yes, I heard. Yes, alright, she is a friend. Frank Catania

Frank also revealed that Season 12 “friend of” Traci Johnson and husband Tiki Barber is apparently no longer part of the RHONJ franchise. He explained:

I heard Traci’s gone. Mothing’s definitive ever here. Frank Catania

They really gonna demote Jackie when Melissa’s been right in front of them for 11+ years… #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/MRYMVdTCyh — The Real Gay Househusband (@TheRealGayHH) May 24, 2022

