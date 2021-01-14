Who is Meredith Marks? Age and relationship status of RHOSLC star!











Meredith Marks is amongst the line-up of glamorous cast members on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – so how old is she?

Set in the Utah mountains, a group of successful women have cameras regularly following them to get a glimpse of their lives.

As part of the Bravo series, Meredith Marks – who is known as the “Ice Queen”, is caught up amongst all the parties and drama between the ladies.

So who is she? Fans keep asking whether Meredith is still married…

Photo by: Dan Boczarski/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who is Meredith Marks?

Meredith is an award-winning celebrity jewellery designer.

She owns luxury jewellery brand and boutique Meredith Marks, which is based on Main Street in Park City.

The RHOSLC star is a mum-of-three to two sons and one daughter, who are currently attending college.

#RHOSLC Say what you want about Meredith but I will be saying “I’m disengaging” for the rest of my life even when it doesn’t make sense to — The Realest Housewife🍷 (@doseofhousewife) January 9, 2021

How old is Meredith Marks?

48

Fans of RHOSLC have said Meredith looks “fabulous” for her age.

Others have even said she must be lying, as she appears much younger.

So I just watched the first episode of #RHOSLC and off first glance my favorites are Lisa, Whitney, and of course Mary. Meredith gets an honorable mention for looking Fabulous for her age. — Black Gay Collective Youtube (@BGCollectiveYT) November 15, 2020

Is Meredith Marks still married?

Yes

Meredith has been married to her husband Seth Marks for over 25 years.

The couple were seen having a rough patch on the series, mainly in 2019, but have stayed together through it all.

He is 48 years old and currently works at business firm IE Retail Ventures.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 10/9C

