What is Mia Thornton's race? Ethnicity and roots of RHOP star explored!











Mia Thornton’s race and ethnicity is on fan’s minds, who want to know more about where the star of Real Housewives of Potomac grew up.

The glamorous housewives of the Bravo series are clearly all living in Potomac, but that leaves the question of where they actually grew up.

Mia is known as the newbie to this RHOP season, and fans learned more about her story to success during the August 8th episode.

From her race to roots, Reality Titbit done some exploring to find out where she grew up before becoming a reality star, and what her ethnicity is.

What is Mia Thornton’s race?

Mia is black

She is of mixed ethnicity, and regards herself as a “black woman”.

Mia has used hashtags on Instagram, such as ‘#blackandproud’ and ‘#blackqueen’, which confirm her race as black.

This suggests that she may be of African American ethnicity.

RHOP: Where is Mia Thornton from?

Mia refers to her hometown as Churchton, Maryland

With an American nationality, she was born and raised in the United States.

She was born as Mia Nicole Fields, and reportedly grew up in Dallas, Texas, until her father received a promotion that meant they had to relocate.

Mia then lived in Sunny South Florida during her childhood. However, she states her hometown growing up was Churchton, Maryland.

The RHOP star said she moved around a lot as a child.

How hasn’t Mia written a book with all the drama she’s been through? And she’s still smiling, with beautiful children and successful 💪 #RHOP — dramabananna (@dramabananna) August 9, 2021

RHOP: What is Mia Thornton’s husband Gordon’s net worth?

Mia Thornton: Childhood

The RHOP star grew up in the foster care system as a child.

She revealed that her parents were recovering addicts who were not able to care for her while growing up.

Mia’s parents had three children, including her, and decided to adopt her later in their marriage, following her time in foster care. Her mother Robin Elaine Lynem later passed away in December 2018, aged 58.

Mia had extensive therapy to help re-program her brain as a result.

As reported by E! Online, Mia said:

It’s easy to become a victim and it’s easy to make excuses, but I was taught at a very young age that you are not a victim of your past or what other people have done for you, that you actually have full control over your future.

