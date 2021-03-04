









Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul has given an update on Michael Kelcourse via CaringBridge who was hospitalised last week after suffering an acute spinal cord stroke.

Patricia’s son Whitney Sudler-Smith revealed that Michael was hospitalised after suffering “an acute spinal cord infarction”.

Michael is a beloved member of the Bravo series and has been with the Altschul family for many years.

Patricia has now given a health update on her butler and you can send good wishes to Michael on CaringBridge.

Michael Kelcourse’s update on CaringBridge

On Wednesday (March 3rd), Patricia took to Instagram to give an update on Michael who was hospitalised last week.

Viewers who wish to send their prayers and support to Michael can do that from CaringBridge, a website that allows people to get a medical update about their family and friends.

Patricia wrote: “To get updates on Michael Kelcourse #michaelthebutler and to send him good wishes get the @caringbridgeofficial app or go to the link in my bio … also included is the address for the Shepherd Spinal Center in Atlanta.”

The update comes after Patricia’s son told the Daily Dish last week:

“Although this tragedy has caused significant nerve damage and impairment, with the help of the outstanding physicians at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, we are hopeful Michael will soon recover. Thank you for respecting Michael’s privacy during this challenging time.”

Who is Michael Kelcourse?

Michael Kelcourse has been working as Patricia’s butler for 17 years. He is a beloved member of the Bravo show and makes regular appearances on TV.

In her book ‘The Art of Southern Charm’, Patricia revealed that Michael began working for her after his former employer, Lillian Bostwick, had passed away.

Patricia revealed that hiring Michael was the “best thing I could have done.”

Fans send support to Michael

Many Southern Charm fans and social media users have sent messages of love and support to Michael.

“Sending much love and healing prayers to Michael,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Wishing Michael a very speedy recovery!” said someone else.

“Did any ones else’s heart drop out when they saw this post? Get well soon Michael!” added another follower.

We are sending prayers to Michael and his family during this time.

