Michael Shay starred on Vanderpump Rules for many seasons alongside his ex, Scheana. However, after they split, fans are left wondering where Shay is now.

Vanderpump Rules returned to Bravo for its 10th season on February 8, 2023. Many familiar faces have returned to screens including Raquel Leviss, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and co.

Scheana is also a cast member on the show and cameras capture her wedding during the new season. Old friends return to Vanderpump Rules season 10 for Scheana’s wedding including Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute.

Who is Mike Shay?

Michael Shay is Scheana’s ex-husband. Scheana is a current cast member of Vanderpump Rules in 2023.

The couple knew each other from high school and got married in 2014.

Mike was involved in the music industry and often said he was in the studio in conversations with Scheana during the Bravo show.

People reports the pair split in 2016. Their break-up was shown during Vanderpump Rules season 5. Shay and Scheana’s divorce was finalized in 2017.

Michael Shay on Vanderpump Rules

From 2013-2018, Mike Shay was a cast member of Vanderpump Rules.

His split from Scheana aired during season 5 and following their relationship breakdown, he left the show.

Vanderpump Rules season 5 saw Scheana reveal who her new boyfriend was to Michael during the reunion.

During his time on the series, Scheana spoke about his addiction issues. During season 5 episode 24, Scheana said that she found out that Shay was “buying pills behind her back.”

Shay from Vanderpump Rules now

As Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs on Bravo in 2023, fans of the show are curious about what happened to Shay after he left in 2018.

During Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2020, Scheana said that she was “still in touch” with Shay and that he was “happy” and “doing well.”

Shay can be found on Instagram at @mikeshaymusic with over 60k followers.

His IG page shows that he’s a family man nowadays and a loving uncle. Shay shared a snap of his newborn nephew with the world in November 2022.

He most recently posted on Instagram to share a photo of himself captioned: “Happy Valentine’s Day,” on February 15, 2023.

Shay and Scheana are no longer an item, but Scheana is still starring on VPR and gets married during season 10 to Brock Davies. It’s not all good news in season 10, however, as Raquel is still dealing with the aftermath of splitting from James Kennedy.

