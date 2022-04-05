











Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed and his fiancee Paulina have been spotted wearing what fans think are wedding bands. It comes after it was revealed in August 2021 that the Bravo duo are officially engaged.

Paulina Ben-Cohen’s relationship with Mike have dominated headlines ever since their romance went public on the reality show. They delivered the big diamond news during part 1 of the season nine reunion.

She also revealed that she could not live without Mike, which led viewers to question whether she has her own job if anything didn’t go to plan. Seven months later, they have hinted that the wedding may have already taken place.

Viewers of the long-time cast member have been delving into Mike’s life after he was arrested on March 27th in Los Angeles on a felony charge. As reported by E!, he has been released with a court date set for July 25th.

Who is Mike Shouhed’s fiancee?

Mike’s fiancee is Paulina Ben-Cohen. He claimed he met the love of his life in Paulina during season eight of Shahs of Sunset, before he moved in with her nine months ago.

They got engaged in August 2021. Paulina, of Persian origin, found an instant connection with the Shahs of Sunset star when they bonded over their unsuccessful marriages.

Paulina was previously married to Iranian businessman Tal Bahari. They got divorced in 2018. She resides in Los Angeles where she plans to raise her children, and works as a blogger according to her Instagram bio.

Does the Shahs of Sunset star have kids?

No, Mike Shouhed does not have any children of his own. However, Paulina is a mother. Her ex-boyfriend Tal Bahari, who she has two children with, is thought to be a millionaire, as the CEO of Cavalini Inc.

During the season nine reunion, Andy wanted to know who they think will become a parent next, especially as several of the cast have children already. Co-star Nema Vand said that his pal has “baby fever”, referring to Mike.

When asked if Paulina is pregnant during the season nine reunion, Mike just said, “I wish.”

Fans discuss their ‘wedding bands’

Paulina shared a photo on Instagram where she described Mike as her “forever valentine” on February 14th. The image received a flurry of comments from fans, who spotted what looks like wedding bands on their fingers.

Photos uploaded of the couple beforehand didn’t show them wearing rings of the same kind, hinting that perhaps they have officially got married and had their special ceremony. However, this is unconfirmed by the stars.

A follower wrote: “Did you get married? I see wedding bands.”

Another questioned: “Is that a band on Mike’s finger? 😍 So happy you guys pulled through all the BS! G-D bless!“

While some others simply asked when the wedding is happening, most are assuming the big day has already taken place. One commenter said: “I see that ring Mike, congrats.”

Of course, the glinting rings could simply just be their engagement rings, as Paulina shared a photo in November 2021 which shows the same piece of jewellery seen in the February post.

